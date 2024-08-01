Got A Tip?

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio's Model GF Wearing Diamond Ring On THAT Finger! However...

Leonardo DiCaprio Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Ring Photos

Rumors continue to swirl about Leonardo DiCaprio finally taking that next step and making things official. The fact he’s continued dating Vittoria Ceretti despite her being 26 years old, well… fans reckon that must mean she’s the one!

But don’t get too ahead of yourselves this time…

The couple were spotted dining outdoors with friends in Nerano on Wednesday, continuing to enjoy their summer sojourn in Italy. Nothing unusual for them, amazing food, friends, sunning on a yacht… What made these pics, obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com, exciting was the fact Vittoria was wearing a ring on THAT finger!

Not only that, the ring featured a massive rock — a mouth-watering, heart-shaped diamond. It got tongues wagging once again about Leo possibly popping the question! However, well… We’ll let you see the ring for yourselves first…

Yeah, we’re just not convinced, y’all! To us that looks like costume jewelry. Cute, for sure. But Leo is rich AND has taste. We’re guessing if and when he finally does propose it’ll be with a smaller, but far more dazzling gem. Just our semiprofessional opinion!

What do YOU think of Vittoria’s ring??

Aug 01, 2024 10:38am PDT

