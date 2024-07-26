Adele & Rich Paul FINALLY Engaged, Per Report -- All The Proposal Deets!

Adele is ENGAGED!!!

So claims a new report, at least! Sources tell The US Sun the Someone Like You singer said “yes” to boyfriend Rich Paul last week! AH-Mazing!!!

The outlet quotes an unnamed source who began by shutting down persistent rumors Adele already secretly got married. That’s not what happened, they claim; instead, Rich actually only just proposed to Adele last Thursday. She is said to have immediately said “yes,” and then the duo hopped on FaceTime to share the news with family members and friends. Awww!

A source told the outlet that at this point, it’s looking like late next year for the wedding — as the couple is planning for an elaborate ceremony. Gotta have time to plan! As for the engagement itself, it sounds super romantic! The insider explained:

“Rich planned for the proposal to be in her hometown, and gave her an incredible four carat diamond ring. They celebrated with champagne at Chiltern Firehouse the following evening.”

Nice!!

Like we said, the 36-year-old singer had been rumored to already be married to her 42-year-old boyfriend. It hasn’t helped that she’s fanned those flames by repeatedly calling him her “husband.” LOLz! In fact, the source also revealed that the hubby-related inside joke is a source of prankish happiness for the crooner:

“Adele thinks it’s hilarious that fans reckon they’re already married. It’s been an in-joke. Now everyone is joking that she could make the ultimate wedding singer.”

No kidding!

Adele was married previously to Simon Konecki from 2018 to 2021. The duo also shares an 11-year-old son, Angelo. And now, it sounds like she’s ready for her happily ever after! Love it!! Reactions, y’all??

