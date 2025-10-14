Liam Payne's Girlfriend Reportedly Upsetting His Parents By Posting AI Pics Of Late Singer

Things are reportedly getting tense among Liam Payne‘s loved ones…

ICYMI, Kate Cassidy took to her Instagram Stories recently to share some photos of herself and her late ex — or, at least, that’s what it looked like. They were actually part of the Google Gemini polaroid trend. In other words, they weren’t real — they were AI-generated. She wrote in the caption of one of them:

“Thanks for making these AI is such a blessing and a curse”

See some of the pics (below):

This would be strange enough if Liam were still here… But given he’s passed??

Unsurprisingly these AI snaps have reportedly upset the former One Direction star’s parents, per an insider for DailyMail.com. The source, who is said to be one of Liam’s former colleagues, dished that Geoff and Karen Payne are not happy with the “distasteful” and “unhelpful” photos:

“Who does this? Of course she is fully entitled to remember Liam, but this all feels a bit much. It’s surely triggering for those who loved Liam. There is some sympathy for Kate but creating a photo of them together so soon after his death is completely strange and also upsetting for so many who loved Liam.”

It’s understandable why this would be so jarring to his parents and loved ones… The insider continued:

“His parents are normal people, a normal family who don’t play the fame game, they don’t have time for influencers or TikTokers. They saw what fame did to him and they don’t want any part of it. They will grieve their son forever, privately.”

No time for “influencers or TikTokers”?? Damn, that’s some pretty harsh shade on Kate!

As the one-year anniversary of his death approaches, the source claims his parents will have a quiet day of remembrance alongside his sisters Nicola and Ruth Payne. But they have “full expectation” that Kate will be posting all over social media Thursday. An associate told the outlet:

“The way they have dealt with Liam’s death couldn’t have been more of a contrast.”

Damn…

What do U think about these AI pics, Perezcious readers? Is it insensitive — or is it just how Kate is grieving the loss of Liam, and therefore equally valid? Let us know your opinion in the comments (below).

