Did Liam Payne's Sister Ruth Just Shade His Girlfriend Kate Cassidy?? She Said...

Did Liam Payne‘s sister just take a shot at his girlfriend?!

The one year anniversary of Liam’s tragic death was this week, and the whole world took a moment to grieve. His family, his fans, his friends, and of course his girlfriend Kate Cassidy made social media posts to honor the late One Direction frontman… But the influencer’s post in particular caused some controversy.

As we previously reported, sources said Liam’s family was upset with the 26-year-old for sharing new pictures with the late singer — fake photos generated by AI. At the time, an insider said:

“Who does this? Of course she is fully entitled to remember Liam, but this all feels a bit much. It’s surely triggering for those who loved Liam. There is some sympathy for Kate but creating a photo of them together so soon after his death is completely strange and also upsetting for so many who loved Liam.”

Ouch. Yeah, we can definitely see why it’d be hurtful. We mean…

It’d be strange enough for her to share these Google Gemini creations even if he were still around!

In fact, the source said his family was fully expecting Kate to post stuff all over social media on the anniversary of his passing, rather than just keep it brief to one post and quiet. She didn’t go crazy or anything, but she did post several things to her Instagram… And it seems like Liam’s sister Ruth Gibbins took note of that in her own memorial post.

On IG Thursday, Ruth posted an absolutely heartbreaking essay about her brother and how bad she misses him. She expressed how she completely “underestimated grief” and how she wishes she could just spend five more minutes with him… So sad.

One paragraph seems a little timely and targeted, though, as she wrote:

“For a year, I have watched people speak and draw conclusions on Liam and his death, a spectator of the most triggering interviews and comments, without any warning or heads-up that my persons death is about to once again be discussed publicly, whilst I am desperately trying to resume my normal life that doesn’t fit around my grief or me anymore. Whilst I am still on my knees struggling to regain balance since my world burned down and every time I try to take a step, something comes and sets fire to all the progress I thought I had made in my mind, in trying to understand where or

why Liam isn’t here helping me through this.”

Devastating. She continued:

“Everyone only seems interested in the public side of this, some sadly seem more interested in the fame they can gain off this, but on the human side people need to remember when they speak, there is a son without his Dad, parents without their child and I am lost without my brother.”

Damn! “On the human side” — as opposed to the AI side? Or opposed to the inhuman side? Because when she says “some sadly seem more interested in the fame they can gain off” Liam’s death, we feel like we know who she’s talking about. This isn’t the first time Kate has been called out for allegedly using Liam’s legacy for fame.

See Ruth’s full post (below):

Wow. A lot to take in. Do U think this was a swipe at Kate, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Ruth Gibbins/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]