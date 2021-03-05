Lil Nas X Reveals Tekashi 6ix9ine Slid Into His DMs After Making A Homophobic Comment

Lil Nas X didn’t hold back after Tekashi 6ix9ine (born Daniel Hernandez) made a homophobic remark about the Old Town Road hitmaker.

ICYMI, the drama that has been taking over the internet, began on Thursday when DJ Akademiks shared a screenshot on Instagram of a New York Post article about China’s most-recent decision to make anal swabs mandatory for foreigners. The 24-year-old rapper took to the comments section of the post to then rudely say:

“Lil Nas x entered the chat.”

Seriously?? Not cool.

The same day, Nas X addressed the f**ked up comment by asking, “This you,” in a video shared to both TikTok and Twitter. While dancing along to one of his songs (Call Me By Your Name), the 21-year-old artist proceeded to share a screenshot of two separate flirty DMs from 6ix9ine. The first message was allegedly sent on October 8, 2020, which simply said, “Yo.” However, the most recent was from February 16, 2020, where the rainbow-haired performer attempted to meet up with Nas X.

“Gonna be in ya city soon what you doing lol?”

The text also included an upside-down smiley and red heart emoji. It looks like the Panini singer didn’t respond to either message. Ch-ch-check out the video potentially exposing 6ix9ine (below):

After the video went viral, the controversial star denied sending any messages in an Instagram Story. He said:

“Before this s**t even starts, we’re going to nip this s**t [in the bud].”

In the clip, 6ix9ine opened up his Instagram app and headed to Nas X’s IG profile to show the pair’s DM history. There appeared to be no message between him and the Grammy winner, but it should be noted that the social media platform does allow users to “unsend” messages. While the action does remove the note, someone could have already seen, forwarded, or screenshot it. Many people took to social media to even point out the same fact.

As fans of Lil Nas X know, he came out as gay in 2019. In a 2020 interview with The Guardian, the Holiday musician opened up about his decision.

“The honest truth is, I planned to die with the secret, but that changed when I became Lil Nas X.”

The rapper added that he “100% want(s) to represent the LGBT community.” However, the star explained how he often worries about the safety of fans who are struggling with the decision to come out.

“I don’t want to encourage them to do something they don’t 100% want to do. Especially in, like, middle school or high school. Because it’s just super hard. It’s easier for me. I’m not depending on anybody. There’s no one who’s going to kick me out of the house — nobody to start treating me s****y.”

