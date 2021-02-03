Lil Uzi Vert Implants A Multi-Million Dollar Pink Diamond In His Forehead -- Proceed To LOOK With Caution!

In another episode of things that make you go what the absolute f**k, Lil Uzi Vert decided to take his obsession with bling to a whole new level and implanted a multimillion-dollar pink diamond into his forehead.

Yes, you read that right.

Last week, the rapper, whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods, announced to his fans that he spent the past four years paying for a natural pink diamond from celeb jeweler Elliot Eliantte to eventually have it put in the center of his head. While he is no stranger to splurging on expensive watches, clothes, cars, and jewelry, it still shocked us that he would even think about embedding a flipping diamond INTO HIS FOREHEAD.

Just crazzyyy…

At the time, the XO TOUR Llif3 performer told his followers about the outrageous idea, saying:

“This one stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face.”

The rare ice is reportedly worth almost $24 million, and in a tweet, the Philadelphia native revealed it contains around 11 carats! He also said it was his biggest purchase ever, explaining:

“Yes, my Bugatti can’t even pay for it… all my cars together, plus [my] home, this took so long now I can get this money.”

When a Twitter user asked why he didn’t just put the massive sparkler into a ring, Uzi simply responded with:

“If I lose the ring yeah U will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead ha ha jokes on you ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha… And yes I do have insurance.”

Well, glad you at least have some sort of coverage for it.

As you can see, he followed through with his plans. On Wednesday, his supporters first got a glimpse of the marquise-shaped diamond when one of his friends shared a screenshot of their FaceTime conversation to Instagram Story.

Ch-ch-check out the shocking photos of the drip (below). Please proceed with caution if you’re easily freaked out and or squeamish:

A few hours later, Eternal Atake musician officially posted a reveal video with the elongated gem front-and-center while he was bopping along to a song on the ‘gram.

He then quickly hopped onto his IG Story to explain that “it’s actually in the middle” (no s**t) and currently has a long bar in it because he just had it pierced, and there is currently a ton of swelling. Hmm… we wonder why! Furthermore, Uzi explained how he eventually wants to get a short bar when the giant welt goes down so it won’t move as much. EEP.

Now that fans have seen the delightful image of the embedded piece, the memes have naturally ensued, and many fans on Twitter have compared the new look to Marvels’ Vision. Yep, can totally see that.

Here are just a few examples of the HIGHlarious jokes and comparisons (below):

this is how ima pull up on lil uzi when he gets that diamond on his forehead pic.twitter.com/satDm9mKS1 — ???????????? (@woahgio_) February 3, 2021

Lil Uzi after spending all of his money on a diamond for his forehead pic.twitter.com/rSgJUrKi0f — ???????? (@JBou_) February 3, 2021

If @LILUZIVERT doesn’t use the line “diamonds on my face like vision” I don’t want it — Super Platano???????? (@Vr47_) February 3, 2021

someone said this how lil uzi look now @LILUZIVERT pic.twitter.com/BRIJNKuppg — cloutless (@cloutvis) February 3, 2021

I’ve just woken up to Lil Uzi Vert having a diamond in his head and all I can say is that, I cannot wait for Thanos to take it out. — Jez Martin (@realJesseMartin) February 3, 2021

Can’t wait to catch @LILUZIVERT in the next episode of WandaVision.. ???? — BlvckDeku (@BlvckDeku) February 3, 2021

???????????????????????? I will see you in the ring ???????? https://t.co/IGLY9Uuud7 — Uzi London ????☄️????® (@LILUZIVERT) February 1, 2021

Anyone else grossed out by this extreme bling?? What do U think about Uzi’s new facial diamond? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

