Lily Phillips Emotionally Reacts After Parents BEG Her To Quit 'Degrading' Adult Film Career!

Lily Philips‘ parents are begging their daughter to quit advancing high up into the top echelons of OnlyFans.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for a while, you know all about Lily’s story. She’s the English gal who infamously slept with 1,113 men in 12 hours, and filmed it for her OnlyFans channel. That stunt drew the attention of, well, pretty much the entire world. Ever since, she’s been locked in a feud with fellow adult film star and extreme sex enthusiast Bonnie Blue.

But now, Lily’s parents have come forward with an emotional plea, admitting they are sick of her work and would do anything to get their daughter to quit. Oof.

The comments came as part of the first episode of the sixth season of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over.

That’s a series that airs on the UKTV streaming service U, and which shows investigative reporter Stacey Dooley doing exactly what the title says: sleeping over at an interesting public figure’s home to get a better understanding of that person’s private life.

Well, with Lily the focus of this season’s first Sleeps Over ep, so too came the spotlight on the OF star’s mom Emma and dad Lindsay. And those two did not hold back in sharing grave concerns about their 24-year-old daughter’s career choice.

Parental Problems

At first, Lindsay admitted that while he and his wife had heard of OnlyFans, they didn’t realize just how sexual the site was:

“We’ve known for years she’s done OnlyFans and I thought it was just posing in swimwear and lingerie.”

Dude, dad…

Emma added that when it became clear what their daughter was actually doing on the site, mom and dad at first tried really hard not to get too vocal with their anger, lest they lose Lily forever:

“When she said she was doing OnlyFans, we stood back because we want to continue our relationship with our daughter. We were pretty open with it, but when it went to the next step, we were like ‘no, no.'”

As Emma’s comment indicated regarding that “next step,” everything changed when Lily’s OF content turned to more and more extreme sex acts.

Did They Go Wrong SOMEWHERE?

Lindsay ruminated on whether something happened during Lily’s upbringing that could have caused her to go this route:

“It’s the ‘degradingness’ of it and making sure that she’s safe. Sometimes we think, have we done anything wrong with her upbringing? Well, as far as I’m concerned, we’ve had nothing but nice times and love.”

Lindsay added that his daughter’s public profile has affected his life in other ways, too:

“I get calls from random people saying, ‘I hope your daughter dies.'”

Awful! The sad dad then begged Lily to stop her career, even offering to sell the family home just to get her to quit:

“If there’s anything we could do to change her profession, we’d do it overnight. … Is it money? Because if it was money, we’d sell our house. You could have everything you want, Lily, if you gave it all up now.”

F**k. That is honestly heartbreaking. We are as sex-positive as can be when it comes to porn and OnlyFans and stuff like that, so long as everybody involved is enthusiastically consenting. But still. Reading that is SO sad.

Lily Breaks Down

We aren’t the only ones who thought so, either. Lily was overcome with emotion in that moment and actually walked out of the room after telling this to producers:

“I don’t want to be on camera, I just need a moment.”

Yikes.

And yet… Lily ultimately said she has no plans to quit. Later in the episode, she said:

“I understand and respect how they feel and that’s that.”

So, sounds like there will be no quitting here. Surprised? Or is this what y’all expected?

Easy Money From The Start

Lily also explained how she made $2,700 in the very first 24 hours she ever spent on OnlyFans back when she first signed up for an account in college. From there, she was hooked on the easy money flowing in.

She recalled of those early days:

“I’d wanted to do it for a while, but it felt slightly disrespectful to my parents to do it under their roof. But I was sort of selling sex to guys on my nights out without making any money, so I thought I might as well charge for it.”

She’s a multi-millionaire now, she claimed on the show. But there have been drawbacks to the money, too. For one, some fans erroneously assume that her parents are taking a cut of her earnings:

“My parents were called money grabbers. People assumed they were taking a cut of my earnings, which wasn’t true.”

She said her parents have also suffered by becoming social pariahs in the area they live:

“They even felt people were whispering about them in the supermarket, and that was tough.”

Jeez.

And yet… again… Lily kept talking about future filming plans, too! She admitted to Dooley that she wants to “slow down on the numbers” and instead shift the focus of her OF channel to “something different.” But what could that mean??

Well, Lily gave one hint, at least:

“I’ve been talking with a friend who has a plane. We’d love to do something in the sky. I want ideas that feel exciting again, not just the same old numbers.”

Well, whatever that ends up turning into, we are sure it’ll make headlines — for better or worse.

Reactions, y’all?

