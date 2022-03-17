22-Year-Old Woman Shared Video Of Final Moments Alive With Boyfriend Before Tragic Boat Accident

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The video of a boat ride a young woman sent to her friend turned out to be the last video she’d ever record.

According to reports, Lindsey Partridge (above) was on a romantic Florida vacay with her boyfriend last weekend when their boat crashed off of Boca Raton and she was thrown overboard.

Related: Kevin Hart Sent This Touching Video Message To Traci Braxton Before She Passed Away From Cancer

While speaking to WPBF, the 22-year-old’s mother Jessie said she suffered a “fatal injury to the back of her head,” revealing:

“They went out, and a big wave hit them. I guess she was thrown from the boat. She had a fatal injury to the back of her head.”

Lindsey’s dad Donald remembers the exact time he last spoke to her because it was only 15 minutes before her tragic death on Sunday. Recalling how his daughter called him from the boat, as happy as ever, he shared:

“They were having fun. And they were really excited. And that was at 12 o’clock.”

The victim also sent her best friend Alyson Mallinder Snapchat videos of her and her boyfriend having a blast on the boat just hours before the fatal accident. Mallinder shared the video with The Sun (see stills from the clip here) and told the outlet:

“The best way to describe Lindsey is she was young, wild and free.”

Her father went on to describe Lindsey as a “spitfire” who “made everyone feel loved,” gushing:

“She worked really hard and was successful in everything she did. She was fearless and definitely a spitfire. She made everyone feel loved. She could’ve just met you, but she made you feel like you’ve been friends for 30 years.”

Lindsey lived with her family in Massachusetts. She was a successful sales consultant at Toyota of Nashua, New Hampshire, and was recruited to work in sales for Gucci in New York City.

A social media post from the dealership called her “a presence who brightened every room she walked into” and “a beautiful soul who will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.”

A co-worker, who wished to remain anonymous, recalled Lindsey’s “all-out effort” for Toyota’s Toys for Tots drive last Christmas, telling the outlet that she dressed the managers in “goofy elf costumes,” made cookies, and brought presents for her co-workers, maintenance staff, and managers.

Her co-worker said:

“She’s a huge loss to this world. She was a bright light and always bubbly and happy. She had a great spirit and was a wonderful human being.”

Donald said Lindsey had costumes for every Halloween event, and dressed as Elsa from Frozen to surprise her niece at her birthday party. He added:

“She absolutely loved her family. She was the substance that kept everyone together. She never let too much time pass before she visited you. It’s like she knew and had to make sure every moment counted.”

Details about what happened are still under investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Meanwhile, Lindsey’s loved ones have set up a GoFundMe to help her family financially.

Our hearts go out to Lindsey’s family as they mourn this tremendous loss.

[Image via GoFundMe]