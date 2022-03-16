Kevin Hart Sent This Touching Video Message To Traci Braxton Before She Passed Away From Cancer

Traci Braxton got the surprise of a lifetime shortly before her sudden passing.

Fans were left heartbroken over the weekend after learning about the tragic death of the Braxton Family Values alum on Saturday. Her sister Toni Braxton confirmed the sad news by posting a somber tribute from the family to Instagram at the time, writing:

“It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly. Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever.”

So heartbreaking…

Related: Kelis’ Husband Mike Mora Dead At 37 Following Stomach Cancer Battle

Traci’s husband, Kevin Surratt, told TMZ that her death came after a secret battle with esophageal cancers over the past year. According to her publicist Tomasina Perkins-Washington to E! News, the 50-year-old television personality had been in hospice for the year while undergoing treatment.

But before Traci passed away, she had been surrounded with love and support from not only her family members but one of her “favorite” comedians: Kevin Hart. After learning about her health problems, the 42-year-old comedian recorded a special video for the reality star to help boost her spirits while she fought her cancer.

Toni shared the uplifting video from Hart to Instagram on Tuesday, in which he expressed:

“Hey! This message is for Traci. I was just made aware that you are a fan and how long you’ve been a fan. And I am now aware of the love that you have given me and I just want to take the time to give you that love back and tell you that you are loved in return for the love that you have given.”

The Ride Along actor told the Last Call crooner that he would keep her in his prayers, adding:

“I want to tell you that my prayers are with you. I want to tell you to be strong, I want to tell you to stay positive, and I want to tell you that you have an amazing family and support system around you that are doing their best to just try to keep you positive, uplift you in every way possible. I hope this video does that in some type of way. My prayers are with you and, more importantly, my heart is smiling because of you. Thank you so much.”

This was just very sweet of Kevin! We can only imagine how much Traci must have appreciated and smiled at this gift while she was going through such a difficult time. Toni captioned the touching post:

“A lot of people didn’t know about Traci’s (@therealtracibraxton) illness b/c she preferred to keep it private. However special thanks to @kevinhart4real for taking the time to send her love and well wishes… you were her favorite. We really appreciate you.”

After the 54-year-old singer posted the video, Hart offered his condolences to the Braxton family in the comments, saying:

“Sending so many prayers to you & ur family. I’m extremely sorry for ur lost. God bless all of u.”

Once again, we are sending our love to Traci’s friends and family as they mourn her loss. You can watch the special shout-out from Kevin (below):

[Image via Traci Braxton/Instagram, Toni Braxton/Instagram]