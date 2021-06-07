Gone Girl’s Lisa Banes In ‘Critical Condition’ After Sustaining Brain Injury In NYC Hit-And-Run

Oh, no…

Lisa Banes, an actress best know for her roles in Gone Girl and Cocktail, is currently in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Friday in New York City. According to The New York Post, the Broadway star was on her way to meet her wife Kathryn Kranhold at a friend’s dinner party when a red and black scooter or motorcycle “with no plate” hit her at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Becoming panicked when her wife did not arrive, Kathryn began repeatedly calling the 65-year-old until someone at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital picked up and explained the situation. As of Saturday, Kranhold confirmed to the outlet:

“Lisa is in critical condition and we’ll know more in the next few days.”

Related: Mod Squad & Purple Rain Actor Clarence Williams III Dies At 81 After Battling Colon Cancer

At this time, little information is known on Banes’ health, but reports did confirm the star sustained a traumatic brain injury in the accident. While family and friends await news from the hospital, police are working hard to find the driver behind this heinous crime.

The NYPD DCPI told People Saturday that Lisa had the right of way during the accident, which occurred on a crosswalk at West 64th and Amsterdam Avenue. The driver also reportedly ran a red light! They headed northbound without checking up on the pedestrian following the crash. Addressing the case, the NYPD DCPI stated over the weekend:

“There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.”

Wow… We really hope the driver is found and brought to justice. This whole situation could have been avoided had the potential motorcyclist just followed the rules of the road!

It’s also sad to know that Banes had been extremely excited to step foot in NYC again after the COVID-19 pandemic. It was her first time back in the beloved city since lockdown had begun, and while a Los Angeles native, her friend Cynthia Crossen told The Post:

“She loves, loves, loves New York. She’s an L.A. girl but she spent so many happy years here.”

With years worth of memories made in the Big Apple following her time at Juilliard and on Broadway in productions such as Rumors, High Society, Accent on Youth, and Present Laughter, the performer was back to create more memories by starring in a special production The Niceties. After appearing in the original, traditionally staged show from 2018 to 2019, the Manhattan Theatre Club was set to stage a virtual adaptation of the Eleanor Burgess show with Lisa.

Related: Tiger King’s Jeff Lowe & Wife Lauren Busted For DUIs After Feds Seized 68 Big Cats

Outside of her theater career, the actress is also well known for roles in Roseanne, Six Feet Under, Desperate Housewives, and Nashville. She’s made movie magic in hits Young Guns, Pumpkin, Freedom Writers, and A Cure for Wellness, as well.

Thinking of her and her family deeply in this critical time!! Truly hoping Lisa can recover from this scary accident!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN]