Tiger King’s Jeff Lowe & Wife Lauren Busted For DUIs 2 Weeks After Feds Seized 68 Big Cats From Their Zoo

It looks like Jeff Lowe and Lauren Lowe have found themselves in another sticky situation!

On Saturday morning, the Tiger King stars allegedly were driving under the influence around Oklahoma City. According to People, officers noticed a white Range Rover pulling out of a parking lot, driving over a curb, and suddenly stopping. Lauren then proceeded to get out of the driver’s seat and switch places with Jeff.

While in pursuit, police claim the reality star made an illegal lane change without signaling before pulling over. The pair were also apparently exhibiting slurred speech and “a strong odor commonly associated with the consumption of an alcoholic beverage.” Lauren specifically was so drunk she “had a thick slurred speech” and “was unsteady on her feet.”

The arresting officer, who conducted a field sobriety test for Jeff, found he was also unsteady on his feet and had an “inability to follow the directions.” When taken down to the station, a breathalyzer test found his blood-alcohol level was double the legal limit at 0.18, People reported. The pair are still in custody at an Oklahoma detention center and charged with DUIs. Jeff has an additional charge of switching lanes improperly.

This arrest is just the latest in Lowe’s ongoing legal troubles. Last month, the feds seized 68 animals — including lions, tigers, jaguars, and hybrids — at the Tiger King Park for violating the Endangered Species Act.

As we previously reported, The Justice Department conducted three inspections on the zoo and received three citations failing “to provide the animals with adequate or timely veterinary care, appropriate nutrition, and shelter that protects them from inclement weather and is of sufficient size to allow them to engage in normal behavior.” The duo also didn’t comply with a court order forcing them to employ a veterinarian and provide decent care to meet the Animal Welfare Act requirements.

Jeff’s attorney Walter Mosley told People in regards to the situation at the time:

“Jeff tells me to share with you to ‘Watch Tiger King 2 for the real story, not the story made up by a corrupt DOJ.’”

Mind you, there haven’t been any official plans for Tiger King. We can assume it would be a tad tricky to film given their star Joe Exotic is currently in jail for his own set of crimes.

Needless to say, though, things certainly aren’t looking good for Jeff and Lauren. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Tiger King/Netflix]