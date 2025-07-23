Little People, Big World Star Matt Roloff Splits From Fiancée After 8 YEARS Together! 

It’s over. Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler have split!

The Little People, Big World star revealed on Tuesday that the couple, who have been together since 2017 and engaged since 2023, have called off their relationship. Matt wrote:

“Hi everyone, I have some tough news to share…… Caryn and I have decided to part ways & end our engagement. Life’s a continued journey and this is the right step for us at this time. We remain amicable and will always appreciate the many wonderful memories we have shared. Your support means the World to me and I’m committed to moving forward with positivity and trust in the path ahead. Much love to all”

Aw! What happened??

See the announcement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff)

The interesting thing is the couple was actually supposed to get married last spring! Sources previously told The US Sun they were planning an intimate ceremony in 2024, but it never came to fruition. The wedding was scheduled for last May, but they were forced to put it on hold due to Matt’s mother’s poor health. An insider said last summer:

“Caryn and Matt’s wedding was supposed to be set for May, but it is currently delayed with no scheduled date other than ‘possibly at the end of the year.'”

They detailed:

“They have been discussing getting married in Hawaii now, but they are still looking at ideas and it’s still in the very early planning stages. They decided to delay it because Matt’s mom is needing lots of extra care right now, she’s getting older. Pumpkin season is also coming up and they simply hadn’t had enough time to prepare for a wedding this year.”

Matt lost his father, Ronald, 84, in 2022 after he got sick and died within just six weeks. Very sad. It’s understandable why prioritizing care for his mother was so important.

But this may not be the only reason things fell apart between the pair. During the Little People, Big World season 25 finale, it was clear they weren’t seeing eye-to-eye on their nuptials. Caryn wanted a small, intimate event — and when she suggested so, her husband-to-be simply replied, “Maybe.” We all know that means no! Oof!

Meanwhile, he thought they should have their wedding at Roloff Farms and fly into the ceremony by helicopter! Super epic and totally not intimate at all. LOLz! But Caryn didn’t like the idea because she gets motion sickness. She also didn’t want to tie the knot on the farm since that’s where his ex-wife Amy got married to her husband Chris Marek in 2021.

They must not have been on the same page about a lot of things to break up! Bummer!

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments (below).

