Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks WAY Too Hard About Eff, Marry, Kill Game With THESE A-Listers!

Gwyneth Paltrow has a tough decision on her hands!

During Tuesday’s episode of The goop Podcast, the Seven star held a special Q&A and was asked an “impossible” question — at least in her opinion! Reading the query off her phone, she said:

“[Marry, f**k, kill], Jude Law, Robert Downey Jr., or Timothée Chalamet.”

Ooooh, that’s a good one!

For most, it wouldn’t take more than a few seconds to lock in an answer. But Gwyn thought VERY hard about it before coming to a unique conclusion:

“This is impossible! I’m not going to say. I’m going to marry and f**k all three, how’s that?”

HA! She joked:

“I’m a modern woman, I’m not killing anyone. Peace out.”

Watch the funny moment (below):

LOLz!

Well, curious fans can look forward to seeing her and Timothée get it on in their upcoming film Marty Supreme — which she promised has some intense sex scenes!

What would YOUR order be, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

Jul 22, 2025 16:00pm PDT

