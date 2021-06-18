Liza Koshy Has A Girlfriend! And Twitter Couldn't Be Happier!

Adorable!

On Thursday, Liza Koshy uploaded a celebratory birthday post for fitness trainer Jenna Willis — her new girlfriend!! Sharing a series of photos from their time traveling, singing karaoke, and posing for stunning couple’s pics, the YouTuber captioned the precious post:

“happy belated birthday baby • i can’t wait to see you at the end of the aisle one day… i just have no idea which role you’ll play”

Related: Liza Apologizes For Mocking Japanese Culture In Resurfaced Videos With David

OMG!!! So clearly they’re serious, right?! Ch-ch-check out the Instagram (below)!

Many fans were SHOCKED by the apparent coming out — though it should be noted that the actress has yet to address rumors of her sexuality. But with a b-day post gushing about future wedding plans, it’s pretty easy to connect the dots.

This is the Work It star’s most public relationship since her dramatic split from David Dobrik, which had the whole internet in tears! The pair dated from 2015 to 2018, breaking up months before announcing the news to their loyal followers. Luckily, this time around, the starlet has the world crying happy tears!

Followers have been freaking out ever since the post dropped on social media, gushing on Twitter:

“LIZA KOSHY HAS A GF?!?????? what an UPGRADE good for her good for her” “WAIT I JUST FOHND OUT THAT LIZA KOSHY HAS A GF AND THEYRE SO CUTE LOOK AT THEM” “liza koshy part of the alphabet mafia… omg my 12 year old self is screaming” “LIZA KOSHY IS WLW??? GREAT DAY FOR THE RAINBOW COMMUNITY” “Liza Koshy having a gf was not on my 2021 bingo card but I will gladly take it” “Liza Koshy posting about her partner right after David Dobrik returns to YouTube [is] ICONIC”

First Jojo Siwa, now Liza Koshy?!?! The lgbt community keeps winning!! pic.twitter.com/ppAC2xZAJj — Cameron Solomon Supremacy (@Weebling17) June 18, 2021

LIZA KOSHY GOT A GF??

wait cause the UPGRADE pic.twitter.com/ejjpq0TNob — ♥️B3LLA♥️ (@quackity4sale) June 18, 2021

Liza Koshy: *WENT FROM DATING DAVID DOBRIK TO A FEMALE * Everyone: pic.twitter.com/Xt0RxKKVUI — Dominique Jackson (@RapSheetTv) June 18, 2021

LOLz!!

Related: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Will Probably Get Engaged ‘Sooner Than Later’!

One fan even did some serious sleuthing to discover that the Liza on Demand star attended a Pride parade in 2014, so while her sexuality may not be totally known by her diehards yet (and it’s up to the producer if she ever wants to get into the specifics of her love life), she’s clearly been celebrating love of all kinds for a long time now!

Was digging deeper into Liza Koshy apparently having a girlfriend and I just found this post from 2014??? pic.twitter.com/QVmMMgBwYO — Riya Kataria (@riyakatariax) June 18, 2021

AH-mazing! If this all looks like what it looks like, we’re so happy for Liza! This pair couldn’t look happier together!! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Are you shipping these two? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Liza Koshy/Instagram & Twitter]