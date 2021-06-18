Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Will Probably Get Engaged 'Sooner Than Later'!

Don’t be surprised if you see Megan Fox with an engagement ring on her finger sometime soon!

A source told ET that the Jennifer’s Body star and twin flame Machine Gun Kelly “are pretty inseparable” at this point, and have already discussed taking the next big step in their relationship.

The insider explained:

“MGK would love to start a family with Megan someday, but right now doesn’t seem to be the time in terms of scheduling. As far as engagement goes, it is likely that this will happen sooner than later and it has been a topic of conversation without question.”

AH-Mazing! But not at all surprising to anyone who’s seen this OTP gush over each other in interviews and on social media.

The confidant notes that Meg and MGK want to “make sure that the timing is right” to make that step since “their schedules are starting to get super busy again,” and naturally an engagement “would be a big step for both them and their families.” Smart idea!

We’re so happy for these two! When do U think the question will be popped, Perezcious readers?

