Local TV Weatherman Defends Pausing Forecast To Text His Wife -- Is He Right??

A Minnesota meteorologist went viral for pausing his forecast in the middle of a thunder storm — to text his wife!

Last Monday, a severe thunderstorm was threatening the area of Rochester. Nick Jansen — a meteorologist for local channel KTTC — was giving viewers the updates. But he suddenly stopped his storm tracking. With the radar map still playing behind him, his reporting went silent, and he stared down at his phone. After about 20 seconds of tapping on his phone screen, he looked back up and said:

“Sorry, I just had to text my wife. The baby was sleeping well tonight, but that’s gonna be over with [because of the storm] at this point in time.”

Immediately, he went back to reporting on the storm cells. See the video for yourself (below):

Some viewers were unhappy with this! In a post from last Wednesday, Nick revealed he received an email that berated him for his “unprofessional” work ethic:

“I don’t usually post things like this, but after nearly 3 hours of storm coverage Monday night, I wanted to share a quick thought. I received an email telling me how unprofessional I was during my coverage. The quote that really struck me: ‘That he has to call his wife to make sure she takes the baby to safety? Maybe some people think it’s noble or cute. I don’t.'”

Man, we guess some folks were really upset he took a moment for his own family?

Nick went on to explain he was just “being human” by checking on his wife and their infant — he wasn’t doing anything wrong on the clock:

“I take my job and your safety very seriously. But I’m also a husband and a father. In the middle of severe weather, I decided to take a brief moment to make sure my wife and child were safely in the basement. That’s not me being unprofessional, it’s me being human. I am a husband and a father FIRST. Let’s all try to show each other a little more understanding and respect in life. “

The comments under his post were overwhelmingly positive, which you can see (below):

But what do U think? Was this unprofessional? Should he have just waited for an ad break? Or was he being a good father and husband by thinking of his fam first? Sound OFF with your opinion in the comments!

