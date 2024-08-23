Love Actually Star's Husband Just Left Her After 18 Years Together

Martine McCutcheon’s marriage is over!

The Love Actually star announced the sad news that after 18 years of marriage, her husband Jack McManus “decided it’s best” the pair split up. She said in a lengthy Instagram Stories post that she “accept[s] his decision,” explaining:

“Whilst this decision has evolved over a period of time, we are still finding our new way forward as a family and kindly ask for some privacy a this time… Especially for our little boy.”

Aw.

The soon-to-be exes, who married in 2012, share son 9-year-old son Rafferty together. Oof. Always so much worse when there’s a child in the mix…

Martine added:

“Many thanks in advance for your respect and support, at this difficult time… And I continue to send Jack, all the love, luck and happiness for the next chapter of his life. Rafferty and I (as always,) are rooting for you!”

We’re still stuck on the “his decision” part. It sounds like it really wasn’t a mutual decision at all. This man really left one of the rom com icons of the 2000s. What an absolute fumble. We swear, if we hear in a week that he’s with a younger woman, we are going to just EXPLODE.

Read Martine’s full announcement (below):

So sad for her! We’re sending support!

[Images via Martine McCutcheon/Instagram & Universal Pictures/YouTube]