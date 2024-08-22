Andrew Garfield Broke Up With Self-Described Witch After Accusations She 'Used Magic To Seduce' Him

Did the magic wear off?

Seems like Andrew Garfield has broken up with his controversial girlfriend after several months together. Per sources spilling to DeuxMoi, the Amazing Spider-Man star is done with Dr. Kate Tomas.

Multiple sources told the gossip hound in the past week they were seeing Andrew back on Raya, the celeb dating app, after months away. Big clue he was on the market again. So she reached out to her sources and dropped on her Deux U podcast that she was told by one source “100% for sure” the couple broke up “about a month ago.” And another insider confirmed it for her, too! They’re dunzo!

We know some Andrew fans will be happy to hear Dr. Kate is out of his life. This comes after the “professional witch,” as she describes herself, went on the defensive against accusations she used literal magic to seduce the movie star.

She swore — despite literally teaching classes on how to seduce men — that she never used her magic or abilities or whatever to get Andrew. She called these claims “horrific accusations.” She’d never come out and said she used magic on Andrew, but some defensive fans put two and two together. She had seemingly manifested a relationship with him after tweeting way back in 2017:

“On the bus. Just saw an advert for Angels in America with Andrew Garfield & did a sharp intake of breath as I said out loud ‘Andrew Garfield'”

Those who believe in the abilities she’s supposedly selling as a “witch” figured, well… that’s how she got the very eligible bachelor, right? Inneresting how offended she was by the idea, considering she supposedly teaches the art of seduction. You’d think it would be good for her business (and maybe it was).

It’s worth noting — if they broke up a month back, it was almost the exact same time her very defensive article came out. We can’t help but wonder if Andrew is a believer in the magickal arts — and wondered himself if he’d been mystically hoodwinked. We mean… how would YOU feel to learn your significant other supposedly has this kind of power? Would it send YOU running?

Obviously there are any number of reasons for two people to break up after six or so months of dating, so no reason to assume it had anything to do with the magic stuff.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?? Is he better off? Or are fans just jumping to some very strange conclusions here?

