Love Is Blind Alum Stacy Snyder Comes Out As Queer!

Stacy Snyder has an exciting life update for fans!

On Wednesday, the Love Is Blind alum — who got engaged to Izzy Zapata on the fifth season of the Netflix dating show before they broke up at the altar — came out! Not only is she out as queer, she also hard launched her relationship in a new video posted to Instagram!

In the sweet clip, Stacy sits at a table with a glass of wine in her hand while Guess by Charli XCX featuring Billie Eilish plays in the background. Some text runs down the screen that reads:

“She’s got a boyfriend” “She’s single” “She’s irrelevant”

But then the words, “She’s happy,” pops up as a woman comes into the frame to kiss the 35-year-old reality star! Aww!!! Stacy wrote in the caption of the post, “Surprise,” along with a rainbow emoji. Check out the announcement (below):

Amazing!!!

Stacy received a ton of love in the comments, including from several fellow Love Is Blind stars! Nancy Rodriguez commented:

“Nothing but the best for my gal!”

Chelsea Blackwell said:

“You go girl!!!!!”

Zanab Jaffrey wrote:

“Girlllllll we need a catchup! Happy to see you happy.”

Yes! We love all the support she got! Later, Stacy took to Instagram Stories to share that she was surprised but so appreciative of all the “sweetest” and “supportive” messages she received:

“I’m gonna be honest, I was scared s**tless to post that post today, and I’m literally speechless. I was not expecting that. I was actually fully expecting hate, a lot of it. I always get a lot of hate, and I’m like, is it the algorithm? Is it just like hate Stacy? But anyways, it was just really nice, a frickin’ nice change. So thank you. I love y’all.”

We are so happy for Stacy! It is great to see someone live their best and most authentic life! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Stacy Snyder/Instagram,Netflix/YouTube]