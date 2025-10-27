Love Is Blind’s Anna SLAMS ‘Weird’ Body Shamers After 40-Lb Weight Loss Transformation!

Love Is Blind star Anna Yuan is NOT a fan of comments about her body!

The Season 9 star, who left midway through the pods portion of the Netflix reality series, has lost 40 pounds since filming the show. An incredible transformation! But she’s been grossed out by body shamers commenting on her appearance!

Check out her transformation:

Taking to her Instagram Stories to hit back at trolls, she wrote on Saturday:

“Reminder that it’s weird as f**k to message a person you don’t know to comment about their weight or physical appearance. Please, for the love of God touch grass!”

She argued:

“Also yes, I’ve lost 40lbs since filming. It is not that deep and again you are WEIRD”

Earlier this month, the hairstylist hit back at negative comments about her weight after the season premiered, writing:

“Hi friends, reminder that I am human. A human who has devoted her life into a craft to make other women feel beautiful.”

Addressing her own health journey, she continued:

“I have struggled with my weight since I was a little girl. For the first time in my life, I am proud of how healthy I am. I’m not a character. I’m a real human being just like you. Be kind. Love you all anyway.”

She looked gorgeous both during the show AND now! We’re sorry she’s having to deal with all these unwanted comments…

It’s gotta be especially frustrating considering Anna left the show because she ultimately didn’t want her life to be so public. Despite developing strong connections with Patrick Suzuki and Blake Anderson (who also left early), Anna departed the pods without saying goodbye, telling Netflix’s Tudum earlier this month:

“I started seeing myself being pretty vulnerable, and it scared me a little bit because this is an intimate part of my brain. … These are very sensitive topics for me. It’s not that I’m just sharing it with whoever I’m dating or the other women — this is going to be broadcast for people.”

She and her number one connection Patrick have since formed a strong friendship, she told followers. Nice! Hopefully, fans can just chatter about that — and will stop talking about her body! Remember, even the most well-meaning compliment can still be triggering to folks!

Thoughts? Share ’em in the comments!

