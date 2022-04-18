Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati & Kyle Abrams Spotted Getting Real Cozy At Coachella Amid Dating Rumors!

Sometimes love doesn’t bloom for a reality show couple until after the cameras stop rolling.

Depending on what shows you watch, there may be a few different pairings that sentiment reminds you of. Recently, it could be Katie Thurston and John Hersey, who began dating long after she sent him home on The Bachelorette, or perhaps Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams, who sparked romance rumors after the Love is Blind season 2 reunion.

But we say: ¿porqué no los dos? After all, Katie posted about the four of them all hanging out together at Coachella over the weekend — and even though Deepti has denied dating Kyle, it really appears like they’re following in their Bachelor Nation pals’ footsteps!

Kyle even seemed to poke fun at the persistent relationship rumors, commenting on Katie’s post:

“Can’t believe I randomly ran into you 3”

To which the 31-year-old replied:

“The world really is small “

Meanwhile, Deepti simply wrote:

“Coachella crew v strong “

This isn’t the first time this crew got together. Back in March, John shared a snap of the group with the teasing caption:

“I don’t really watch reality tv, but the cast of Married at First Sight was so sweet. HBO knows how to pick ‘em”

Looks like so much fun — we love this double date situation!

[Image via Katie Thurston/Instagram]