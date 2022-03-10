Love Is Blind Stars Kyle Abrams & Deepti Vempati Spotted Together In Chicago Amid Romance Rumors!

Love is in the air for these Love is Blind stars!

Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati may not have been successful at finding love in season two, but they may just be successful finding love after it. They’ve been sparking serious romance rumors after the reunion, and now we have more fuel for the fire — they were spotted hanging out together in Chicago!

TMZ has video of the pair looking very friendly and comfortable together (check it out HERE). The outlet reported that they “weren’t holding hands or getting cuddly, [but] people who saw them say they sure looked like a couple.” In the clip, the reality stars veer off at the promise of free mimosas and Kyle puts “his hand briefly on her back.”

Steamy!

For fans of the show, this (potential) relationship came a bit out of the blue. Many were surprised at the reunion when Kyle declared:

“I have a huge regret. Biggest regret is I should have asked Deepti to marry me. That’s what I learned the most. I f**ked up. I should have tried harder for you. I love her so much, she’s the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me and that’s my biggest regret. I’m sorry. … Yeah, and it pisses me off because [Shake] wasted such a good opportunity.”

Deepti later explained the situation to Vulture, sharing:

“A lot of people don’t know that Kyle and I had a really deep connection in the pods. He was my No. 2 person, so it wasn’t out of the blue. We do have this foundational bond. It was heartwarming and so sweet to hear.”

Their bond was apparently threatening to her former fiancé, Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee, who accused Kyle of being a “serial cheater” on Instagram ahead of the reunion.

Speaking with E! News, Deepti responded to the accusation:

“Kyle has never done anything to Shake. Kyle and I were close, so I don’t know if that’s where it stemmed from, but he knew that we were close this entire time, so it’s nothing new for him. It was confusing to me just like the rest of the world, honestly.”

As villainous as Shake is, though, maybe it was somewhat understandable that he could have felt threatened by Kyle, if this romance is really blossoming like it seems to be…?!

During an appearance on the We Have the Receipts podcast, Deepti called Kyle her “best friend” and teased that “the best way” to start a romance is to “build a friendship first.”

But we do mean teased very literally, because the Netflix stars are well aware of all the attention.

Deepti admitted to Vulture:

“The speculation is hilarious. We’re playing with [fans] a little bit, but it’s funny. Kyle and I have such a beautiful friendship.”

It’s not so funny to us! TBH, we’re still hoping Deepti gets the love story she deserves after everything Shake put her through!

Crossing our fingers that this friendship really is blossoming into love!

