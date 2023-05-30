Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli Claims Damian Powers Tried To 'Humiliate' Her On The Show!

Giannina Gibelli is spilling LOTS of Love Is Blind tea!

As Perezcious readers know, Giannina was on season 1 of the popular Netflix series where she hit it off with Damian Powers. After getting engaged in the pods, they went on to have a very toxic and on-again, off-again relationship. Damian ended up rejecting Giannina at the altar, causing her to run away in tears. The reality stars then got back together during After the Altar, but that ended badly, too!

During the Out of the Pods podcast on Tuesday, hosted by LIB alums Deepti Vempati and Natalie Lee, the social media star revealed she felt “humiliated” by what went down during the spin-off series. Discussing her dramatic romance, the TV personality shared:

“That was a very, very real reflection of how we were. We had been on and off the whole time.”

She went on to say she and Damian were “each other’s pillars” during the post-show period, noting:

“We just never met eye to eye on a lot of things, but I trusted him. Even though my trust was betrayed over and over again. I would get DMs all the time.”

Oof. During After the Altar, Damian shocked everyone when he engaged in a flirty friendship with Too Hot To Handle‘s Francesca Farago, even inviting her to an on-camera party! This is what pissed off Giannina the most:

“After the Altar happened and the entire time Damian was reassuring me, ‘There’s nothing going on between us.’ Then a year later, I see the whole thing and I just felt like a f**king idiot. I don’t care how much producers tell you to do something, they can’t edit words into your mouth and also you do everything you want.”

Also, she claims her ex was “baiting” her by bringing the other woman to the party. He even offered Giannina glasses of water which she thinks he wanted her to throw in his face! Damn! He was trying to make his former bride-to-be look like a villain?? Jeez! After this mess, the 30-year-old was done:

“That night I officially broke up with him. That night I felt nothing and I was free. It was like, humiliate me once, shame on you, humiliate me twice, shame on me. Humiliate me three f**king times at this point, I’m done.”

These days, she’s doing her best not to hold a grudge and insisted, “I wish him well.” Interestingly, the streamer had hoped the pair would reunite on their new series Perfect Match, which was released earlier this year.

Giannina revealed she was signed up for the reality series when she met her current boyfriend, Bachelor Nation’s Blake Horstmann, on All Star Shore. When Blake asked her to get serious, she had to make a decision, she reflected:

“It was either I go with this love that I’ve found, or I go to prove something to myself and try to get my clout, not gonna lie. I didn’t think the clout was worth it. I felt like Blake was worth it.”

It’s probably good she didn’t go! Both Francesca and Damian were there, and their rocky romance was put on full display!

As for how things are going with The Bachelorette alum, who was originally engaged to Becca Kufrin, Giannina revealed that she’s NEVER gotten a DM about Blake’s shady behavior — unlike she was accustomed to with Damian:

“Blake is a DJ. Blake goes and DJs all over and I never have once gotten a DM and I’m still in a public relationship.”

Well, that says a ton!!! Sounds like she made the right decision leaning all in with her beau! Too bad her time with Damian was such a bust! You can check out everything else she had to say on the matter (below):

