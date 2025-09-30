Love Is Blind's Milton Accuses Ex Lydia Of 'Cruel Treatment' In Nasty Divorce -- Months After Her Cheating Claims!

This Love Is Blind divorce is getting messier!

Back in June, Lydia Velez-Gonzalez announced on the What’s the Reality? podcast that she is divorcing Milton Johnson following nearly three years of marriage — because she found out he wanted to “f**k” his ex-girlfriend and other women. She has the texts and DMs to prove it, too! Ugh! And it goes beyond cheating!

When Milton vowed to support her in sickness and in health, he apparently didn’t mean it! Lydia explained she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia, a chronic condition where someone suffers intense body pain and fatigue, last year. However, her ex wasn’t there for her once, not even when she needed to go on leave to focus on her health. By March 2025, Lydia was done and asked to divorce in March 2025.

She officially filed on June 10 in Texas, and the process hasn’t been easy. (Her petition is not publicly available, FYI.) He supposedly won’t speak to her. The geologist also claimed Milton wouldn’t sign the divorce papers unless it included an NDA, all in an attempt to silence her. She, of course, said screw that and came forward with her story anyway. But where do they stand a few months later? Are they officially divorced yet? Well, no! They haven’t wrapped it up — and it is all because Milton continues to give her the silent treatment!

Us Weekly reported that on September 17, Lydia asked the court for a default judgment due to Milton not responding to her case despite serving the paperwork on June 18. It doesn’t sound like the guy wanted to be married to her in the first place, so why is he dragging his feet to get the divorce over with?

Milton finally realized he needed to file an answer, though! Days later, on September 26, he responded with a counterclaim against Lydia! According to Us Weekly on Monday, he accused his estranged wife of “cruel treatment” in their divorce while demanding her petition be dismissed. Whoa. Milton didn’t get into details about the alleged “cruel treatment.” However, it probably has something to do with the accusations she made on the podcast.

In the filing, he specifically stated that Lydia was “guilty of cruel treatment” toward him of a “nature that renders further living together insupportable.” His attorney continued:

“The marriage has become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities between [Milton] and [Lydia] that destroys the legitimate end of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation.”

The filing further stated they had no kids or community property, and he demanded that Lydia pay his legal fees. Damn.

Lydia hasn’t responded to his claim yet. But this divorce is getting so nasty! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

