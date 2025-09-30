Nicole Kidman Reportedly 'Blindsided' By Keith Urban Split -- Spotted Wearing Her Wedding Ring Just Days Ago!

Oh, man. Sounds like this split was as shocking to Nicole Kidman as it was to the rest of us!

While we’d started to pick up on some red flags lately, news broke on Monday that longtime couple Nicole and Keith Urban were done! After 19 years together and welcoming two children, they were calling it quits. Initial reporting from TMZ claimed the country musician was the one to pull the plug — while the actress had been desperately trying to save the marriage. Heartbreaking.

Now, those on the inside are breaking down what happened behind the scenes. And we’re getting a clearer picture of just how recent this breakup really was!

First off, a source told DailyMail.com on Monday that The Fighter crooner grew tired of the relationship — because it felt they lacked necessary intimacy after dealing with busy schedules and so much time away from one another. One insider put it bluntly:

“Keith never sees Nicole, either she is filming or he is on tour.”

The couple was last seen in public in mid-June. After, Nicole traveled to London with their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, for the summer while she worked on the Practical Magic sequel. Meanwhile, Keith’s been touring since May — he’s due next in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Thursday.

As professional creatives, these crazy schedules really aren’t anything new for this family. But, unfortunately, Keith just couldn’t deal with it anymore. The source explained that the country crooner was the one to make the decision. As his “unhappiness” in the marriage became unbearable, he “call[ed] her out” on the problems in the relationship — something that totally “blindsided” The Perfect Couple lead:

“The intimacy isn’t there, they are just going through the motions [of being married]. If this separation gets them back together, that would be amazing, but Keith had to call her out that he isn’t happy.”

The confidant continued:

“She was blindsided, but we shall see how things go during the holiday season and his upcoming birthday [next month]. They have some work to do.”

And if that positive tone didn’t clue you in, the source is actually hopeful they might be able to work this out, musing:

“There was a lot of love between the two and they might not divorce. They been together for decades so there is a world which they can reconcile, but the way their pairing is now, they are not a couple.”

We hope they can work it out, but it may be wishful thinking at this point.

A second source close to the Big Little Lies lead shared that she’s been taking care of their kids while trying to hold the family together amid this tough time. And just for the record, while it does sound like issues were brewing for a long time — it seems like Keith dropped the bomb RECENTLY.

Sure, the pair stopped posting about each other on socials months ago, and Nicole was seemingly making a move to Portugal without her husband, but just FOUR DAYS AGO — that’s Thursday, September 25 — the Oscar winner stepped out at a Clé de Peau Beauté event in LA, and she was wearing her wedding ring!

In photos obtained by E! News, Nicole, who showed up solo, also wore a vintage Cartier infinity band the 57-year-old gifted her at their 2006 nuptials. So, he was very much still top of mind! And she REALLY wanted us all to know it!

As seen HERE, the 58-year-old noticeably kept her left hand front and center for the photographs. Was it just her natural hand placement? Or was she actively trying to hit back at the split rumors that were starting to surface? Maybe she was trying to send the musician a message that she was still committed to working things out?? Whatever the case, it shows you how shocked she must’ve been when Keith finally ended it just days later!

Do you think they can work through this? Share your thoughts (below).

