Love Is Blind’s Raven Ross Deletes All Her IG Pictures With SK Alagbada Amid Cheating Allegations!

Love Is Blind‘s Raven Ross made some big changes to her Instagram amid accusations that her beau SK Alagbada cheated on her!

In case you haven’t seen, two women have come forward to accuse SK of cheating on the pilates instructor. It all started when social media user @emmwho9 said in a TikTok video:

“Put a finger down if you went on a date in April with a guy from Hinge and then you see that he’s actually on the show Love Is Blind, and that he met you after the show was filmed, but is still with the same girl right now.”

She then dropped a bunch of receipts, including screenshots of text messages with SK from this year, a screen recording of a DM conversation with him, and a video of the reality star kayaking.

Raven first responded to the rumors from @emmwho9 on Instagram Live earlier this week, saying:

“Rumors are rumors. That’s my man and I’m sticking beside him.”

However, another woman on TikTok, @hannahbethstyle, then dropped a video on the social media platform, claiming that she went to Europe with an ex-boyfriend and talked about getting back together – only to find out that he had a “fiancé” from Love Is Blind. But he claimed the relationship had been fake and for money.

She then posted another clip with videos and pictures of her and SK together, alleging they began dating in 2019 and broke up. They then reconnected when they went on a trip to Ibiza over the summer of 2021 – so right around when filming for Love Is Blind was done. When the woman saw “messages from a contact name ‘fiancé’” pop up on his phone, she said SK told her he and Raven were nothing more than “friends,” and the show was just for money. Ch-ch-check out the entire story (below):

Oof!!!

Following the new allegations, it looks like Raven is changing her tune because she has since removed all pictures of her and SK from her Instagram account! When the first round of accusations came out, Raven had several posts of their times together since they appeared on the Netflix reality series. But now, all traces of SK are completely wiped from her page! Her TikTok account still has videos of the couple together – and her most recent video is a clip about needing “couples’ counseling.”

She also started responding to Insta comments from the post of her wedding-day pictures, including one that said she “dodged a bullet.” See Raven’s response (below):

When another person said SK’s alleged cheating is the “biggest plot twist ever,” the reality star replied:

“Literally lol”

On her IG Stories Sunday, Raven also dropped a simple post with three prayer hand emojis:

Neither Raven nor SK have fully addressed the infidelity accusations, or shared an update on their relationship status at this time. However, SK still has photos of him and Raven together – including one of them together six days ago that read:

“Some walls don’t need a bulldozer, rather patience, reassurance and pillow talk”

We’ll have to see what happens between these two — but it sounds like there’s a strong possibility Raven might be done with him! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think SK and Raven will break up? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Raven Ross/Instagram, Netflix/YouTube]