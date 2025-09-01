All The Love Island USA Couples Who Are Still Together!

When it comes to the success rate of people finding love on Love Island USA over the past seven seasons, it’s not great so far! Many couples tend to break up after leaving the villa in Fiji. However, not everyone calls it quits! There are a few who defied the odds and are still together! We even have one heading to the altar! But which ones made it?

Here’s a look at all the Love Island USA couples who have stood the test of time (below):

Hannah Wright & Marco Donatelli

Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli became the fan-favorites on Season 5 of Love Island in 2023, all because their chemistry together was unmatched in the villa! She entered the show in the second episode as a bombshell and chose Marco to couple up with. And they were inseparable for the whole season, making them the most stable couple! Casa Amor didn’t break them apart! And even when his ex came on the show, he didn’t stray!

The pair went on to the finale, with Marco asking Hannah to be his girlfriend. They won the whole show and have been together ever since! In fact, they got engaged in May 2025! Yep, they are going to tie the knot! And that makes them the first ever couple from Love Island USA to reach the huge relationship milestone! After popping the question, Marco told People he instantly knew when Hannah walked into the villa that he had found his wife:

“From the moment I laid my eyes on her when she came out of the hideaway [in] that electric blue swimsuit as the first bombshell that walked in the villa, I knew that that was gonna be my person. I didn’t know quite how, where, or when, but when I laid eyes on her, I just felt a type of relaxation like ‘that could be my wife’. Now getting her was a whole different obstacle, but when I first laid my eyes on her, it was love at first sight.”

Awww!!! Relive their love story (below):

Taylor Smith & Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen

Not many fans had high hopes that Taylor Smith and Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen‘s relationship would survive after Season 5 ended. This guy never even had a girlfriend when he went on the show! However, these two are proving everyone wrong! Taylor came in as a Casa Amor bombshell and set her sights right on Bergalicious (IYKYK), who entered the series on day one. They coupled up and went on to place third.

Despite being long-distance, they are going strong! Taylor and Bergie celebrated their second anniversary in August. And they could even be endgame! Back in Feburary, he called Taylor the love of his life in a birthday post on Instagram, saying:

“Happy Birthday to the Love of my Life @taylor98smith! Taylor you have been the best thing to ever happen to me. You have helped me become a better man with all the challenges life has faced us with since leaving the villa. I couldn’t imagine going through life without you. You have also supported every decision I have made and completely believed I could do it, even when I had doubts. You were everything I was looking for in the villa.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carsten Bergersen (@bergielicious35)

Here’s hoping they have many more years of love and happiness together!

Serena Page & Kordell Beckham

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham (Yes, he is Odell Beckham Jr.’s brother!) coupled up on the first day of Season 6 after they coincidentally wore matching lime green outfits to enter the villa. But a coordinating ‘fit wasn’t going to cut it! Despite their immediate connection, she friend-zoned him hard! Ouch! Kordell never gave up, though! He continued to pursue Serena. That said, their love story did have a major bump in the road later on.

Kordell left Serena and paired up with another bombshell, Daia McGee, during Casa Amor. However, they didn’t last long. He eventually found his way back to Serena, who realized she did have feelings for him. And they were locked in with each other, all the way to the end! Kordell and Serena won the grand prize of $100,000, and they split it! Watch their journey (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island USA (@loveislandusa)

Thankfully, the two didn’t break up following their victory on Love Island. They continued to date, with Kordell even moving to Los Angeles to be closer to Serena. They are not living together, though! Not yet, at least! She’s waiting for a ring before that happens! Serena told People in October 2024:

“No apartment. There’s none of that. The next step would be engagement. And we need some time for that. This is naked. It is nothing. This is my apartment. My finger’s empty and so is my apartment. I can live with you when we’re engaged.”

“When,” not if! Serena seems pretty sure they could go the distance!

Leah Kateb & Miguel Harichi

Thank goodness that Leah Kateb did not stay with Rob Rausch during Season 6! Miguel Harichi was way better, even though he made a few mistakes on their journey in the villa together! After her tumultuous relationship with Rob, Miguel caught the attention of Leah immediately when he entered as a bombshell days into the competition. However, he didn’t couple up with her right away! He first briefly went with Liv Walker. Their spark fizzled out fast, though!

When Miguel later expressed interest in Leah, she chose to couple up with him. Their chemistry was off the charts. But once met with temptation? He seemed to forget all about it! During Casa Amor, he met Sierra Mills and explored a connection with her, exchanging a few kisses along the way. And by the time they returned to the villa, Miguel decided to couple up with Sierra — while Leah planned to remain with him! Yikes! Although hurt, Leah did not hold it against him! They even found their way back to each other and finished in second place. Watch highlights from their story (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island USA (@loveislandusa)

Leah and Miguel are still together to this day! They practically live together! He is working on relocating from the UK to Los Angeles permanently. While they are not married or engaged yet, you’ll often find Miguel calls Leah his “wife.” He told Us Weekly back in December 2024:

“She’s not my wife legally. We haven’t gone and got married, but for me, I just view her as my wife. When I date, I date for marriage. I don’t see any short-term things. Even though we aren’t married yet, I just view her as my woman, my second half, my wife. For me, it’s another way of putting her as my queen, my princess.”

But Miguel knows he will propose to Leah one day! Speaking to Betches in July 2025, he said:

“It’s going to be a good one. But I’m not saying it’s going to happen any [specific time]. Listen, it happens when it happens but I know I’m going to propose to her. I know she’s my woman, and I’m definitely going to work hard on making sure that’s a very memorable proposal.”

The feeling is mutual, too! Leah also told Swoon that she can “definitely see myself being with him forever.” Awww! Could they be the next Love Island couple to get engaged? Fingers crossed! We love them together!

Taylor Williams & Clarke Carraway

Taylor Williams paired up with Olandria Carthen on day one of Season 7. They remained together until everything changed, as it usually does, when Casa Amor came around! Taylor dumped Olandria! (Don’t worry, she got a happy ending!) He chose to start exploring things with Clarke Carraway mid-season instead. And they became a really strong couple in the villa! Taylor even decided to become exclusive with Clarke, enlisting his fellow islanders to help him ask her through a cheer. Watch (below):

However, viewers didn’t get to watch their love story until the very end. They were voted off the island before the finale, but they didn’t break up once the camera went away! No, Taylor and Clarke are still exclusive to this day! Taylor told TODAY in July:

“We’re still the same as we were in the villa. That’s why I used the word exclusive instead of closed off. Closed off is a villa term. You’re not in the outside world saying, ‘We’re closed off.'”

Amazing!

Chelley Bissainthe & Ace Greene

When Ace Greene and Michelle “Chelley” Bissainthe entered the villa, they had all the makings for the perfect second-chance love story in Season 7! The two already knew each other before the show. The story goes that they met outside of a club in Los Angeles earlier this year and exchanged some messages online — and that’s it! (No, they were not a couple before the series. Chelley’s team shut down all the rumors that they got married and had a baby together and joined the show to scam their way to a win!)

And while the chemistry between Chelley and Ace was still there in the villa, it took them a while to commit to each other! They opted to explore other connections! Chelley coupled up with Austin Shepard after Yulissa Escobar stole Ace. His partnership with Yulissa did not last long, though! She was removed from the show in episode 2 after videos of her using the N-word resurfaced. That meant Ace was left single. However, during the first re-coupling, he didn’t get back with Chelley! He partnered up with Amaya Espinal instead! And they didn’t work out either! We’ll get more into them in a minute!

Despite continuing to get to know each other and form a deeper connection, the two still avoided coupling up with each other for most of the season! Ace went on to have a flirtationship with Iris Kendall. Chelley remained with Austin, who grew frustrated over the love triangle with Ace. She also flirted with Charlie Georgiou a bit. It wasn’t until week 3 that Ace decided to couple up with Chelley! Finally! Then the show had to ruin it and throw a wrench in everything when Casa Amor came around!

This time, the islanders had to couple up with someone else during Casa! Chelley paired up with Chris Seeley, and Ace first went with Vanna Einerson before settling on Coco Watson. But when everyone returned to the villa, what happened? Did Ace stick with CoCo, or go back with Chelley? He chose in the end… Chelley! BUT they were not closed off yet! They continued to explore other connections, that is until the heart rate challenge!

When Ace and Huda Mustafa got a little too hot and heavy during a makeout session, Chelley was so PISSED! The whole thing caused Chris to back off Chelley, and Ace to finally commit to her! Took them long enough! Unfortunately, though, they did not make it to the finale! They were dumped from the island in the second-to-last episode.

And while the season is now over, their romance is not! After leaving the villa, they decided to continue their relationship. Chelley and Ace are long-distance right now, but she plans to move to Los Angeles, where he lives. Ace told Variety:

“We are going to take our time day by day. We are still getting to know each other outside of villa life. Life is completely different from what America gets to see. I’m excited to grow our relationship and improve our communication, especially since she’s in Florida. I’m in L.A., but she’s looking to move to L.A., and we’ll go from there.”

We shall wait and find what happens with these two moving forward! Hopefully, it is a lot less on-and-off again outside of the villa! Take a peek into the couple post-show (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ace (@realacegreene)

Olandria Carthen & Nic Vansteenberghe

As we said, Olandria’s time at the villa did not end once Taylor left her for Clarke! She found someone new, too! While in Casa, Olandria was kicked off the show since none of the boy bombshells picked her to couple up with. Nic Vansteenberghe was also dumped from the villa at the same time. That was the end of their Love Island journey, or so we all thought! Rather than going home straightaway, Olandria and Nic were taken to a date and given the option to either couple up or leave the show. Obviously, they chose to stay and be together.

However, Olandria and Nic’s respective connections with Taylor and Cierra Ortega kept getting in the way! And they chose to end things before everyone came back from Casa. There was another re-coupling where Taylor had to choose between Olandria and Clarke. But you know what happened with Taylor. He picked Clarke, so that meant Olandria was single again. And while Nic closed off the relationship with Cierra, the spark with Olandria never went away! Remember the heart rate challenge? Off the charts chemistry! However, Nic was still with Cierra… until she was kicked off due to a racism scandal. Yikes. So, he was also single now. That left room for the birth of Nicolandria!

The two quickly rekindled their romance, and she chose him to re-couple with. Nic told host Ariana Madix at the time:

“It feels familiar. Obviously, my strong connection is no longer in the villa. This time around it is about focusing on each other and giving it 100 percent. What I can do as a man is just be there for her and take care of her as best as I can. So I am just focused on that and on making her a mean bacon, egg and cheese in the morning.”

It didn’t take long for Nicolandria to become a fan favorite! They landed in second place during the finale. But what happened after the villa? They are continuing to explore their connection! And they are in no hurry to put a label on their relationship or make huge plans for the future! She said on Baby, This is Keke Palmer in July:

“The conversation is still the same. We wanna continue to go at the pace we’re going. We had a conversation yesterday. I was like, ‘Bro I’m feeling a lot of pressure from the media. Ya know what I mean?’ He was like, ‘I think we should continue to go at the pace we’re going. It’s no reason for us to jump ship.’ We still like each other. Our connection is very much genuine even if people are questioning it… We’re gonna continue to go at our own pace and enjoy each other’s company.”

Take your time! There really is no rush! But we have really high hopes for these two!!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olandria (@x_olandria)

Carmen Kocourek & Connor Newsum

Connor Newsum and Carmen Kocourek were not a couple on Love Island. In fact, they were not even on the same season together. However, they managed to find each other outside of the villa, and we say that counts! LOLz!

For those who don’t know, Carmen starred on Season 5 of the reality show. She entered the villa on the second day, coupling up with Victor Gonzalez for a second. She eventually got with Kenzo Nudo, and they remained together up until the finale, where they finished in fourth place. They dated for nearly a year before breaking up in June 2024, all because they wanted “different things” and were “headed down different paths.” Connor was on Season 6 of Love Island USA, but he didn’t have as much success on the show as Carmen! He coupled up with Leah and JaNa Craig during his time in Fiji. However, the relationships didn’t work out. He didn’t find anyone else in the villa, so he left on day 15.

But after their stints on Love Island? Connor and Carmen became a couple! The two hard-launched their romance on Instagram in July, sharing several adorable photos of them posing together. Take a look (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connor Newsum (@connornewsum)

Not much is known about their relationship — including when they started dating. But we love when two seasons collide!

Which Love Island couple is your favorite, Perezcious readers? Do you think they will all last? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Love Island USA/Peacock/YouTube]