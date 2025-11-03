Got A Tip?

JoJo Siwa Shares Some STEAMY Bikini Pics With Chris Hughes!

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are getting steamy on their vacation!

The pair have been on a romantic getaway to a secret destination, per their social media feeds. Most recently JoJo took time to give some fans a glimpse of their HAWT beach getaway on Snapchat!

In the first set of pics she posted this week, she wore a white and blue checkerboard bikini as she snuggled up between her beau’s legs. Yowza! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

jojo siwa Chris Hughes beach bikini pics
(c) JoJo Siwa/Snapchat
jojo siwa Chris Hughes beach bikini pics
(c) JoJo Siwa/Snapchat

Sizzling!

Following that, she shared some other photos of her and Chris, this time while wearing a hot pink bikini. She even put on an “I my bf” filter.

jojo siwa Chris Hughes beach bikini pics
(c) JoJo Siwa/Snapchat
jojo siwa Chris Hughes beach bikini pics
(c) JoJo Siwa/Snapchat

Aww! The L word! Well, the L emoji, we guess…

These two seem to be making the most of their trip and soaking up all their time together! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Chris Hughes/Instagram/JoJo Siwa/Snapchat]

Nov 03, 2025 12:40pm PDT

