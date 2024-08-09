Luis Ruelas Wants Wife Teresa Giudice's Daughters To Wear Skimpy Thongs & Short Skirts -- And Fans Are Calling Him Out For Being An 'Ultimate CREEP'!

Luis Ruelas has some very strong thoughts about what his stepdaughters should be wearing — or, should not be wearing, as it were.

Of course, the 49-year-old’s wife is Real Housewives of New Jersey legend Teresa Giudice. While she and Luis don’t have any kids together, they do co-parent plenty. Luis has sons Nicholas, 23, and Luis Jr, 20, from his previous marriage to Marisa DiMartino Ruelas. And Tre obviously has four daughters with her ex-husband Joe: Gia, 23, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 18, and Audriana, 14.

To that end, it’s Luis’ take on the fashion habits of those four daughters that has him in MAJOR trouble this week! See, Ruelas took center stage on the most recent episode of Tre’s Turning The Tables podcast. During it, his demand was a simple one: the Bravo star’s daughters should show MORE skin! Wait, WHAT?!?!

Talking about how the girls should take advantage of their youth by, uh, parading their bodies around for all to see, Luis shared the advice that he gives them:

“Try it all! You know, nothing bad, or anything like that. But I’m saying, like, go to the club and dance, wear a thong, wear a short skirt, show your legs off a little bit.”

Ummm…

He went on to call Tre’s daughters “the most proper girls I’ve ever met,” and begged on the podcast for them to “take a risk” and live it up a bit. Nothing wrong with living it up, of course. But his advice to do that was for them to wear the skimpiest clothes possible! Ruelas added:

“We went to Greece last year. You know what I told your daughters? ‘Wear a thong. Do it now! Do it now because I didn’t do it when I was young. Do it now. Experience it now.'”

And when one of the girls finally took Luis up on the vacation offer and “came out in a thong,” he responded in an even more unsettling way:

“You look f**king amazing!”

Creeeeepy!!

As for the mom of four, she surprisingly seemed to be 100% on board with her husband’s thong-related opinions, too! She exclaimed “yes” several times while Luis was making his case, and admitted that she felt like she missed out on some of her carefree years. Tre, girl…

As you might have expected, fans over on Instagram picked up on Ruelas’ comments IMMEDIATELY. Here is just a smattering of the nearly universal negative reactions to his stepdaughter thong talk:

“This is HORRIBLE!” “what mother would agree to what he is saying” “And she’s like yes, yes!! Don’t know which one is worst” “Ultimate Creep.” “Why is this conversation even happening!! Sick sick sick…” “Wtf is wrong with this man who says this and the mom is so happy and thrilled smh” “Creep alert!” “They are both disgusting” “Too creepy, this really crosses the line.”

Damn!! Thoughts, y’all?? Do U agree with those fans, or do you think Luis is onto something with his take here?! Share your opinions in the comments (below)!

[Image via Teresa Giudice/Instagram/Gia Giudice/Instagram/Audriana Giudice/Instagram]