Teresa Giudice Addresses Luis Ruelas Divorce Rumors After Solo Miami Vacation!

Are Teresa Giudice and her hubby already divorcing?!

On the most recent episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast, the 51-year-old addressed speculation that her relationship with Luis Ruelas had taken a turn into splitsville. She blasted a lot of the rumors, saying:

“They were making up stories that because I was in Miami, like, two weeks ago for a charity event … that me and Luis were getting divorced. I was like, ‘Are you serious?’”

Related: OMG! Did North West Just Take A Jab At Taylor Swift?!

She noted the speculation started because he wasn’t by her side on the trip — but that his absence should NOT point to any bigger implications regarding their marriage. Heck, she says he even encouraged her to have a girls trip!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star added they’re usually “attached at the hip,” but that she and her man agree it’s good to get away and “recharge” sometimes.

So true!

At the end of the day, though, however people want to spin stories, Teresa sounds game. She added:

“I guess it’s kind of good … You know, good stories, bad stories, whatever is out there is a good thing if they keep talking about you that means people are still interested in you. So if you want to put lies out there, go right ahead.”

All press is good press, right?? HA! Listen to the full episode (below):

Thoughts?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN]