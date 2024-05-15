Teresa Giudice SLAMS Margaret Josephs After She Claims Luis Ruelas ‘Pissed’ Tre’s ‘Money Away’! 

The feud between The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs heats up!

Fans know the two women were on bad terms last year as Margaret accused Tre’s husband of calling her son and threatening him. And things still seem rocky between the co-stars! And it’s all because of whatever went down this current season of RHONJ! In the trailer, the 57-year-old Macbeth Collection founder told her husband, Joe Benigno, that “Louie pissed her money away.” Her, as in Teresa! Yikes!

Related: Taylor Swift & Teresa Giudice — New Coachella Besties?? LOLz!

Of course, we don’t know the full story behind the shocking allegation yet. The entire conversation hasn’t happened yet. We haven’t even seen the alleged marital issues between Teresa and Luis play out! Considering the season started two weeks ago, we most likely have time before this happens! However, the cookbook is getting ahead of the situation before the episode airs!

Teresa appeared on the misSPELLING podcast on Monday and addressed Margaret’s bombshell claims! It should be no surprise to anyone that she shut it down fast! She told host Tori Spelling:

“Bitch, you don’t even know what you’re talking about. She’s not even in my house. She’s putting out this false narrative out there. She’s trying to make me her storyline. That’s all she does is talk about me. She’s obsessed with me and my husband.”

Hmm.

Tre, we wouldn’t say you’re her only storyline! She’s also facing trouble in paradise with her hubby this season! But Margaret definitely isn’t moving on from the feud, it seems! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]