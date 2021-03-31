Got A Tip?

Luke Bryan Gets Fish Hook Stuck THROUGH His Finger: 'This Is Gonna Leave A Mark'

So much for a fun day of fishing!

While trying to take his guitar tech out for a trip on Tuesday, Luke Bryan accidentally got a sharp fish hook stuck through his finger. The American Idol judge chronicled the whole ordeal on Instagram, initially posting a graphic video (below) of the large hook dangling from two parts of his thumb. OMG!

Cool as a cucumber, the singer joked:

“Well, this is gonna leave a mark. Pretty sure that’s in my bone.”

In his Story, the country crooner took followers on an adventure to the hospital, seeming as lighthearted about the injury as ever! Resting in a doctor’s office while filming, the 44-year-old teased:

”We’re violating HIPAA somehow.”

Shortly after, he and Russ were back on the water ready to catch some live ones!!

Good as new! / (c) Luke Bryan/Instagram

We’re hoping Luke had some better luck the second time around! Reactions, readers?? Would U have been THAT calm about a hook poking into your bone? No f**king way, right?!

[Image via Luke Bryan/Instagram]

Mar 31, 2021 08:05am PDT

