Brenda Song Is SO IN LOVE With ‘Magical’ Macaulay Culkin On His 40th (!!!) Birthday!

Life is really good right now for Brenda Song and her boyfriend, iconic Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin!

On Wednesday afternoon, the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum absolutely gushed over her man on Instagram, calling him her “unicorn” and sharing a cute couple’s picture along with the super-sweet message posted on account of his milestone 40th birthday! Loving it!!!

The 32-year-old wrote (below):

“Happy 40th birthday to this magical being. I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you. But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you.”

Awww! A little humor in it, too… so great! Ch-ch-check out the full post from the Social Network star to her boyfriend, bunny ears, plaid pajamas, and all (below):

Love it!!!

Of course, Song and Culkin have been a thing for at least three years now after first sparking romance rumors all the way back in July 2017. In December of that year, they were again spotted getting cozy during an outing before Culkin really spilled the beans on the relationship in August of 2018. Going on Joe Rogan‘s popular podcast, he talked about how he wanted to “make some babies” with the longtime TV actress and former child star.

These two seem to be a good fit together, as you can tell from Song’s IG love (above), so, hey, we wish them VERY well in their future pursuit of love and maybe even (?!) children! So adorbz!

Wanna feel old?

Forget Culkin’s totally healthy, super-cute relationship for a moment and get ready to hate the former Pizza Underground frontman, because he masterfully trolled the s**t out of ALL of us on Wednesday, too. As you can see, Kevin McCallister pulled the O-L-D card on Twitter to celebrate his special birthday and make us all feel out of touch in the process:

It's my gift to the world: I make people feel old. I'm no longer a kid, that's my job. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

LOLz! All we can say is… KEVIN!!!!

Ha! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF about Culkin’s 40th, his super-sweet love life, and everything else Home Alone nostalgia-related down in the comments (below)…

