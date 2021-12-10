Machine Gun Kelly Shares Video Of Leeches On His Chest! Ew!

Machine Gun Kelly’s new squad is leeching off of him — literally!

The Bloody Valentine rocker shared a mildly icky vid on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday night, showing three leeches sucking on his inked up chest.

Alongside the clip of parasitic worms slithering on his shirtless bod, the 31-year-old cheekily wrote:

“these friends suck”

See the slimy pic (below).

It’s unclear why MGK was allowing himself to be leeched.

According to Oxford University Hospitals, leeches can help improve blood flow in areas that have poor circulation. Kelly hasn’t revealed any potential health issues that would require this, but it could be some form of alternative health treatment.

Or maybe Megan Fox just found a creative way to get a vial of her bf’s blood so she can secure herself a matching blood necklace.

What do U think the story is here, Perezcious readers?

