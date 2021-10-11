Machine Gun Kelly Reacts To BFF Pete Davidson’s Savage SNL Impersonation!!!

What’s a guy to do when his bro impersonates him on national television?

Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson must be used to having their friendship make headlines. At this point, they’re probably even used to having their friendship play out on screen, as the pals have now appeared in multiple movies together. But this weekend’s Saturday Night Live impression seems like it was a definite first for these two!

With Kim Kardsahian as host, we knew some good KarJenner content was on the docket — and as you probably know, MGK is now a member of the Kardashian inner circle via his friend Travis Barker’s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. During a sketch called People’s Kourt, Kim (playing her sister) brought out a bunch of famous faces among her family and pals via “bailiffs and best friends,” including the Tickets to My Downfall musician (played by Pete) and his GF Megan Fox (played by Chloe Fineman).

The comedian’s impression of his pal mostly included grunting agreement to Megan’s poetic declarations of love, before he announced:

“Oh, I wish I could vape you!”

So how did the man himself react? The Dirt star reposted the clip to Twitter with the suggestion:

“i think it’s time for me to come on the show as Pete @nbcsnl”

i think it’s time for me to come on the show as Pete @nbcsnl https://t.co/Ue0mnK7Mlw — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) October 10, 2021

OMG, we’d love to see that. Somebody get MGK to hair and makeup, stat!

Revisit the full People’s Kourt sketch (below):

