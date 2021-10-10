Kim Kardashian ROASTED O.J. Simpson, Caitlyn Jenner, & Kanye In SNL Monologue -- Plus More Highlights HERE!

Live from New York, it’s Kim Kardashian… and DAMN!

The 40-year-old reality star finally made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut this week with musical guest Halsey and surprised us all by coming out with some scathing humor right off the bat. And let us say absolutely NO ONE was safe last night! In the opening monologue, Kimmy Kakes not only fired shots at O.J. Simpson but her family too — including Corey Gamble, Kanye West, and Caitlyn Jenner:

“I’m excited to be here tonight to show you guys that I’m so much more than just a pretty face and good hair and great makeup and amazing boobs and a perfect butt. Basically, I’m just so much more than that reference photo my sisters show their plastic surgeons. … But the one thing I’m really proud of is that no one could ever call me a gold digger. Honestly, I’m not sure how you even become one. So I asked my mom’s boyfriend Corey.”

That’s so savage!!!! And she didn’t stop there, later adding how it was good that her mom didn’t name anyone Karen:

“Somehow she just knew. I don’t know how she saw that one coming and not Caitlyn.”

YEESH! The KKW Beauty founder then explained how her late father Robert Kardashian inspired her interest in fighting racial injustice by delivering this jab:

“I credit him with really opening up my eyes to racial injustice. It’s because of him that I met my first Black person. Want to take a stab in the dark at who it was? I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met, but O.J. does leave a mark. Or several. Or none at all, I still don’t know!”

Oof! And then there was this:

“I’ve been very blessed in this life and I’m grateful for everything. Honestly, all the ups [and] all the downs. I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America: A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

Clearly, she told the writers that nothing was off the table! Take a look at the entire no-holds-barred monologue (below):

Moving on….

Her first actual skit was honestly kind of rough, as she was playing Jasmine while Pete Davidson was Aladdin and basically told d**k jokes for 4 minutes. However, the best part had to be when the two unexpectedly kissed! Take a look (below):

Spoofing The Bachelorette, Kim was later tasked with choosing from an all-star lineup of dream guys — John Cena, Chris Rock, Blake Griffin, Chase Crawford, Tyler Cameron, Jesse Williams and some random guy named Zeke (Kyle Mooney) — and giving out the final token of the night. Oh yeah, and Amy Schumer pops out at one point, too! Ch-ch-check it out (below) to find out who she chooses:

Love it!!!

During “The People’s Kourt,” Kim or should we say Judge Kourtney Kardashian hears the disputes between various members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, with Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian playing themselves and Halsey portraying Kendall Jenner. And as you can expect, lots of shade ensued:

A hilarious and spot on take on Travis Barker and Kourt’s romance! As we mentioned before, Halsey took the Studio 8H stage to perform their new songs I Am Not a Woman, I’m a God and Darling:

Although the night certainly wasn’t perfect, we still cannot deny we were thoroughly entertained! Great job, Kim! If you missed last night’s episode, take a look at the rest of the sketches (below):

What were your thoughts on Kim Kardashian as the host? Let us know your reactions in the comments (below)!

