Machine Gun Kelly Responds After 'Wrong' Tour Bus Was Vandalized With Homophobic Slur!

Machine Gun Kelly isn’t here for any disgusting homophobia!

The rock star is out on tour this summer, and he’s moving through the Midwest with his musical entourage right now. But on Wednesday night in Nebraska, things went a little haywire! As the star prepped to play a Thursday night show in the city of Omaha, his tour entourage pulled up the prior evening. MGK’s set of vehicles isn’t exactly subtle, either, with a caravan boasting several buses that are each a different color. He hung out by the transports for a while, and sometime before 5:00 a.m. local time yesterday morning, he went up to his hotel to sleep.

Related: Wait, WHY Did Megan Fox Insist On Knowing If MGK Was Breastfed As A Baby?!

And that’s when the s**t started! After MGK’s departure, somebody vandalized one of the buses. The person spray painted a d**k on one side of the bright pink bus, and the words “Rap devil f****” on the other side.

WTF?!

You can see video of the icky bus vandalism HERE.

Hours later, the star, whose real name is Colson Baker, called out the vandal in several Instagram Stories videos. Angered by the homophobic statement, MGK spoke out from his hotel room bed, saying:

“You’re so dumb. You spray-painted a bus thinking it was my bus. Wrong bus, you f**king idiot.”

Megan Fox‘s man continued:

“I was by the buses until 4:30 in the morning, which means you waited until 5 a.m. to spray paint a d**k. You could have been at home, cuddling with your partner or doing something, and instead you were like, ‘Goddamn it, I just wish he’d go up to his hotel room so I can spray paint this d**k!'”

Damn!!

MGK finished with a flourish:

“They washed it off before I even saw it. Aren’t you sad? I’m still in bed, I didn’t even get to enjoy it. You suck.”

LOLz!

So crazy. Why would somebody do something like that?! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via The Tonight Show/YouTube/Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram]