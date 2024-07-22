Madonna's Son David Banda Swears Mom Hasn't Abandoned Him After Saying He Didn't 'Have Enough Money' For Food!

Madonna‘s son David Banda is doing just fine — despite telling fans he was “scavenging” for food because he didn’t have “enough money” after moving out of the singer’s house. Huh?!

ICYMI, the guitar player made headlines over the weekend after going on Instagram Live and telling everyone he’s been enjoying his life in New York City with his girlfriend Maria Atuesta — but he does sometimes struggle to pay for food. He dished:

“I love it. I’m not on my own, I’ve got my girlfriend. But I love it. It’s lovely to experience it being nine o’clock at night, me being hungry and realizing that I don’t have enough money to get food and scavenging. It’s fun to be young.”

He was lighthearted about it, but the comment sent tons of fans reeling. After all, his momma has an estimated net worth of $850 million! Surely, her kids shouldn’t have to go hungry, right?

A source told People at the time the mother and son remain “very close” even though he’s now living on his own, adding the pop star has “always been supportive of all of her kids.” And now David is coming to her defense, too!

On Sunday, the 18-year-old, who has been selling guitar lessons for cash, returned to IG Live to shut down concerns he’s been abandoned, clearing the air:

“To all of those concerned, my mother is very supportive of me, she has always been supportive of me. I am very happy in my life and I am not living out on the streets, starving!”

He concluded:

“Please stop worrying, everything is good.”

Phew!

Guess the musician, who joined the A-lister on her Celebration Tour, was just exaggerating! We knew it was doubtful that Madonna would let one of her six children go hungry, but it’s good to hear it from the teen himself!

Sounds like he’s the good kind of struggling, making ends meet and learning the value of a dollar. That’s probably healthy mentally for an 18-year-old who grew up with all those millions. He just, you know, has a nice, soft safety net underneath him, too.

Thoughts?? If YOU came from a family so rich, would you want the chance to make it on your own for a while? Or would you just enjoy the lap of luxury forever? Sound OFF (below)!

