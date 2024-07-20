Madonna’s Son Says He's Been ‘Scavenging’ For Food Due To Not ‘Having Enough Money’ Since Moving Out Of Her House!

Madonna’s son David Banda is fending for himself these days!

During a recent Instagram Live, per The Sun, the 18-year-old musician talked about how he moved out of the pop icon’s home and is now living in The Bronx with his 21-year-old model girlfriend, Maria Atuesta. While David enjoys having a place with his partner, the struggle also has been real for him trying to make it his own! When asked by a fan how he likes living alone, the teen shared he doesn’t “have enough money” for food sometimes — but still loves it! He said on the Live:

“I love it. I’m not on my own, I’ve got my girlfriend. But I love it. It’s lovely to experience it being nine o’clock at night, me being hungry and realizing that I don’t have enough money to get food and scavenging. It’s fun to be young.”

Yeesh! To bring in cash, David does give guitar lessons online. He also joined Madonna on her Celebration Tour, which ended in May, to play guitar. Look, we bet his mom — whose estimated net worth is $850 million — would help him out when the teenager’s running low on funds, especially when he’s at the point where he doesn’t have enough to buy food! So, it is doubtful he is completely struggling in the money department. He’s most likely joking. A source even told People in response to the comments on Saturday that she and her son remain “very close” and that the singer has “always been supportive of all of her kids.”

