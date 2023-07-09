Great News! Madonna Spotted Out In New York City Amid Health Scare!

UPDATE 07/09/2023 4:20 P.M.: We officially have pictures of Madonna out and about on Sunday! See (below):

There’s another update on Madonna’s condition – and don’t worry, it’s good news!

According to Page Six on Sunday, the 64-year-old pop sensation appears to be up and moving again following her health scare! Eyewitnesses saw Madonna walking around her Upper East Side neighborhood with a blonde friend on Sunday afternoon. Although the outlet didn’t include pics of the singer, their sources claimed she was wearing giant sunglasses, a wide brimmed hat, Nike sneakers, red lipstick, and her hair in braided ponytails during the outing.

They also shared that Madonna seemed to have “no trouble walking.” However, she did take her time and had to lean “somewhat heavily” against a lamppost while waiting to cross the street at East 80th Street and Lexington Avenue. Despite that, the insiders insisted she appeared “happy,” as she strolled around and chatted with her pal.

That is amazing news! Last we heard, Rosie O’Donnell shared with commenters on Instagram that her longtime friend was “recovering at home,” and “she is very strong in general.” So it sounds like Madonna’s made some positive strides in her recovery journey!

As we’ve been reporting, the Like a Virgin songstress was rushed to the hospital in New York City after she was found unresponsive at her home on June 24. Her longtime manager, Guy Oseary, revealed that she “developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU.” She allegedly was intubated for roughly one night before having it removed. Sources also told Page Six she was alert by the next day.

However, there’s been a ton of speculation about her condition since the news broke. The whispers of what happened have only increased online since Madonna has yet to speak out. Insiders have claimed that she was sick for several weeks and never sought treatment before hospitalization. Later, a shocking report came out from Radar Online that she had to be revived with Narcan – not because of an overdose, but because she allegedly suffered from septic shock. But experts remain a bit skeptical of that report.

No matter what’s going on – the report about her being out and about is a great sign that she’s improving, especially since her family were “preparing for the worst” at one point! We continue to wish Madonna well through her recovery. Reactions, Perezcious reader? Let us know in the comments below.

