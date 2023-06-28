Madonna Hospitalized In NYC With ‘Serious Bacterial Infection’ After Being Found Unresponsive!

Oh no! Madonna has been hospitalized after developing a “serious” infection!

Her longtime manager, Guy Oseary, made the shocking announcement on Instagram Wednesday, revealing that the 64-year-old singer “developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU.” He added:

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

Phew!

With that in mind, Guy told fans the Queen of Pop’s upcoming world tour, which was set to start on July 15 in Vancouver, has been postponed due to the health scare:

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

So far, Guy hasn’t shared more details about the situation. But Page Six reported that Madonna was found unresponsive and rushed to a hospital in New York City on Saturday. The Material Girl artist was reportedly intubated for roughly one night in the ICU before having it removed. An insider told the outlet she is now “out of the ICU” and alert. And fortunately, Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, has stuck by her side amid her recovery.

So scary. We are sending so much love and light to Madonna while she recuperates in the hospital. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

