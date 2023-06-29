Madonna's Family Was 'Preparing For The Worst' Amid Hospitalization: 'We All Believed We May Lose Her'

Whoa… Madonna‘s condition was incredibly serious!!

A family member is now opening up to DailyMail.com about the Material Girl singer’s health crisis after it was revealed she was hospitalized in NYC on Saturday. Her manager, Guy Oseary, announced on Instagram on Wednesday that she had to spend several days in the ICU due to a “serious bacterial infection.” Because of this, her upcoming tour, which was supposed to start on July 15, was postponed until further notice.

While Guy didn’t share much else, Page Six sources claimed things were very dire — as in Madonna was reportedly found unconscious and that’s why she was rushed to the hospital! She was then supposedly intubated for one night. Yikes. At her age of 64, this is really concerning, and it sounds like her loved ones were all incredibly worried during the emergency.

An unnamed relative said Madonna’s family was “preparing for the worst” as they spent several traumatic days unsure if the artist was going to survive. The insider remarked:

“For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to turn, and her family was preparing for the worst. That is why it was kept a secret since Saturday. Everyone believed that we may lose her and that has been the reality of the situation.”

The Grammy winner, who is out of the hospital and recovering now, is mother to Lourdes, 26, Rocco, 22, David, 17, Mercy, 17, and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere. Per the New York Post, Lourdes was by her side at the hospital, but none of the kids have commented on the situation yet. She also has a large extended family with three sisters and four brothers, all of whom came together amid this nerve-wracking time:

“All of Madonna’s family members have come together over this.”

Apparently, the shocking collapse (Daily Mail‘s words — it’s unclear if she really collapsed or what happened) was a wake-up call for the performer, who believes she is “invincible” and who has been pushing herself very hard to prep for the tour. The family member revealed:

“This really woke her the f**k up. She has not been living as healthy a life as she should be for her age, and she has been wearing herself thin over the past couple of months. She thinks that she is still young when, in fact, she is not. She also believes that she is invincible.”

Sources close to the musician said she’s been working around the clock — sometimes six days a week — to rehearsing for the show. Now, though, she’s trying to pour all her attention onto her health:

“Everything, including this tour, is taking a backseat right now and no one is allowed to even mention anything work related around her because she will lose her s**t.”

Noting how important Madonna takes her career, they added:

“She will put her career and her fame before her health until the day she is dead.”

Wow…

We love her commitment, but her health should 100% come first!!

Back in April, Madonna was said to be in great shape as she prepped for what could be her last tour, so it’s still very unclear what happened. According to the Cleveland Clinic, a bacterial infection can affect many parts of the body with common forms of the disease presenting as UTIs, food poisoning, STIs, and some skin, sinus, or ear infections. Most of the time, it can be cured with antibiotics, but if the infection gets deep into your body (such as in your blood, heart, lungs, or brain) it can be life-threatening. Very concerning.

Thank goodness, Madge is already on the mend. Such a relief!! We hope she continues to feel better!!

[Image via The Tonight Show/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]