Malcolm In The Middle Brothers Reunite -- And One Is UNRECOGNIZABLE!

Stop everything and grab your nostalgia goggles, because one of the most iconic TV families of the early 2000s is BACK.

Frankie Muniz just broke the internet with a behind-the-scenes photo that sent fans of Malcolm in the Middle into meltdown mode. The actor, who played the brainy middle child Malcolm on the iconic series, posted a reunion snap featuring none other than Justin Berfield (Reese) and Christopher Masterson (Francis) — and it’s clear time has treated these on-screen bros VERY differently.

Frankie shared the pic on X (aka Twitter) with the caption:

“I was told not to post this yet, but then I remembered the theme song. I’m just too excited for y’all to see the new episodes and I miss my brothers.”

Fans picked up on the cheeky reference to the show’s legendary theme song Boss of Me by They Might Be Giants. Ya know, the one with the unforgettable line, “You’re not the boss of me now!”

And apparently no one is the boss of Frankie, because he just gave fans the first official look at the brothers ALL grown up — even if producers and execs didn’t want him to do it! Classic Malcolm energy. LOLz!!

So, without further ado, ch-ch-check it out (below):

Amazing!!!

And seriously, can we talk about Justin Berfield in the middle there?! He looks soooooo different from a couple decades ago when they were literally growing up before our very eyes on our TV screens! Unreal!

Reactions, y’all?! Drop ’em (below)! We still miss Dewey

[Image via Channel 4/YouTube/YouTube/Nicky Nelson/WENN]

Oct 24, 2025 08:00am PDT

