Malcolm-Jamal Warner Drowning Incident: There Was A SECOND Person Involved -- And They're In 'Critical Condition'

As it turns out, Malcolm-Jamal Warner was not the only person involved in that awful tragedy that occurred on Sunday in Costa Rica. According to new reports, there was actually another man also affected by the scary incident just off-shore in the coastal area of Limón, Costa Rica — and it nearly claimed his life, as well.

As we reported earlier on Monday, the 54-year-old actor drowned in a terrible ocean tragedy just off Playa Grande beach in Cahuita, Limón in the Central American nation. And now, according to a new report from Us Weekly on Monday night, it turns out another unidentified man also nearly perished in that very same incident.

Per that outlet, a spokesperson for the Red Cross says that in addition to Warner’s death, first responders who rushed to the beach gave immediate medical aid to an unnamed 35-year-old man. That man was then transported to a local hospital, where he is still in critical condition. Per that Red Cross spokesperson, the Cosby Show alum and the other man were “involved in the same incident” in the ocean.

Us Weekly is reporting that a preliminary investigation by Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Department has found that strong ocean currents may have swept Warner to his death. A spokesperson for that government told the mag that Warner “appeared to have entered the sea and was apparently swept away by a current.”

So, so sad.

Roger Sanz, the president of the Chamber of Tourism and Commerce of the Southern Caribbean, also gave the mag a statement about the sad situation. Regarding Warner, who the outlet reports had been in Costa Rica with his family since last Sunday, Sanz said:

“Despite the rescue efforts made by Caribbean Guard volunteers at Playa Grande, the actor — who was vacationing in the area with his family — tragically lost his life. We want to make it clear that we are organized, that most of us do inform our clients and visitors. But like in every part of the world, accidents can happen — and this time, it happened to us.”

Just awful.

It’s been hours now since we first learned of Malcolm-Jamal’s death, and we still can’t believe that it’s real.

We send our condolences to his family members, friends, loved ones, colleagues in Hollywood — and everyone else who held him near and dear to their hearts.

And we sincerely hope this other man will survive, recover, and pull through.

R.I.P.

