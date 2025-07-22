She Tried To Make Her Girlfriend's Tragic Death Look Like A Suicide -- Until Cops Figured It Out

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

An Illinois woman will spend the next 30 years behind bars after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the death of her longtime girlfriend. But the now-convicted woman never would have been heading off to prison now if she’d been successful in her attempt to make her slain girlfriend’s death look like a suicide, rather than what it actually was — a murder during a domestic violence incident.

Last week, 28-year-old Alexia Telles (pictured above, left, in her mugshot) was sentenced to spend 30 years in prison by a judge in Kendall County, Illinois. She agreed to a plea deal in which she finally admitted to killing her girlfriend Annissa Ellen-Williams (pictured above, far right along with Alexia back in 2018). Per prosecutors, Telles must serve the entirety of her 30-year prison sentence, and then be subject to three years of mandatory supervision upon her release.

According to a press release from the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office, the couple — who had been together since at least 2016 — got into an argument while Ellen-Williams was driving them to their house in the town of Oswego back in February of 2023. At some point, the argument escalated. And once they got back home, prosecutors say Telles struck Ellen-Williams in the head.

First responders were eventually called to the home, and they tried to perform life-saving efforts on the slain woman upon arrival, but it was too late, and Annissa was pronounced dead at the scene. However, prior to the paramedics’ arrival, prosecutors said Telles allegedly staged the body and scene to make it seem as though Ellen-Williams had died by suicide.

But detectives who were looking into the case right from the start thought something was amiss. They combed over forensic tests, digital records, and statements Telles later made to investigators about Ellen-Williams’ death. After months of investigation, they became convinced that Telles had staged the scene to make her girlfriend’s murder look like a suicide. And in the end, with the prosecutor’s office teed up to present the case in court at trial, Telles eventually admitted to the killing and accepted the plea deal.

Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis summed it up in a release noting Telles’ guilty plea:

“These cases can be difficult to prosecute because only two people know exactly what occurred that fateful night. However, the investigative work done by law enforcement and the Coroner’s Office led to the successful prosecution of Telles for the murder of Ms. Ellen-Williams.”

Weis noted that now Ellen-Williams’ loved ones don’t have to endure the pain of seeing Telles tried in court, and can instead rest easier knowing Annissa’s assailant will be facing the consequences of her awful actions:

“This sentence ensures that justice is served, and the victim’s family does not have to endure the pain of a trial. Telles has accepted responsibility for the heartless act she committed against someone she professed to care so much for.”

Seriously — what a terrible situation, and especially at the hands of someone who supposedly loved her.

We send all our condolences to Annissa’s family members, friends, and loved ones.

For more information on violence against women, go to https://www.justice.gov/ovw/resources-for-survivors.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

