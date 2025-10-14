Texas Man Buys Life-Size 'Anatomically Correct' Henry Cavill -- But Swears It's 'Not A Sex Doll'

Well, this is… disturbing.

A man named James Robertson-Reavis just purchased something that… almost feels like it should be illegal! Strap in, y’all, this is crazy!

The Texas collector started a new Instagram page for his latest acquisition — a life-size, anatomically correct doll of actor Henry Cavill. The model was a custom commission from a company called SD Sculpt & Design in the UK. The Man of Steel star is made of silicone this time, much like a Real Doll. But James swears this isn’t a sex toy!

Speaking to Queerty late last week, he maintained:

“He is anatomically correct but not a sex doll. So he isn’t made like that, per se. I have added additional silicone ‘pieces.'”

James wouldn’t tell the outlet how much he and his husband paid — but did say this kind of doll costs in the neighborhood of $7,000-$12,000. But they didn’t buy the super realistic doll as a sex thing?? No, he swears:

“We bought him to display and use for Instagram. A kind of roommate situation; life with Henry, in a way.”

James did launch an IG page for the doll, called @my_cavill_companion. But the entire page has since been deleted. Maybe due to backlash, maybe the real Cavill’s people found out? It’s pretty invasive having a lifelike doll of someone else you can pose nude however you want. And then with a social media page you could monetize with the star’s likeness? We wouldn’t be shocked if there was a cease-and-desist in James’ future, if he hasn’t gotten one already.

But James doesn’t think there’s a problem in owning the doll OR in using AI to try to train it to act real, which is apparently something he’s attempting.

He told Queerty:

“I can see there being a possible issue with celebs who are deceased because they can’t give consent. But for living celebs who are in the public eye… If we aren’t using AI to deceive or con, I don’t see the harm in personal use. We are a society that loves our celebrities and we all have that desire to know them, meet them, even love them. If AI can make dreams come true in a small way, I don’t have a problem with it.”

Sorry, “even love them”? Are y’all buying this “not a sex doll” claim?

Like we said, it’ll be tough to learn anything more as it seems the owner has gone dark on IG as the story has gone more viral. We guess he’ll have to make his dreams come true in private from now on.

