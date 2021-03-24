Man Arrested After Allegedly Living Under Teen's Bed For Weeks & Raping Her

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

An Ohio man has been arrested and stands accused of raping a teenage girl and taking nude photos of her while living under her bed for weeks.

According to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, Jaret Wright (pictured above) had met the alleged victim, who is between the ages of 13 and 18, on Instagram. He reportedly lived under her bed in her Cincinnati home for three weeks, during which he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Related: Woman Witnesses Colleague On Zoom Being Attacked Before Double Murder

Prosecutors say the 20-year-old held the teen down and forced her to have s*x. While the girl allegedly knew he was living under her bed, her mother did not — but upon discovering him called the police, who arrested the man.

It’s not clear how the suspect came to stay at her home in the first place, nor is it clear whether he ever left the residence while allegedly living under her bed. He’s been charged with three counts of rape and one count of producing child pornography.

[Image via Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office]