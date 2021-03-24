Zoom Call Turns Deadly As Woman Witnesses Colleague Being Attacked Before Double Murder

This is heartbreaking…

A woman on a work Zoom call Monday witnessed the double murder of her female colleague and a male resident! After seeing “the attack on the male” occur in the background, the unsuspecting “Zoom caller witnessed the attack on both the male and female,” according to police documents. She immediately called 911 to report incident of a “possible kidnapping in progress.”

Related: Rob Gronkowski Breaks Silence On Aaron Hernandez’s Murder Conviction!

Sadly, when police arrived, they found both victims (identities not yet revealed) dead at their Altadena, CA home. Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department wrote in a statement:

“When deputies arrived, they found a deceased male Black adult in the driveway of the location, who had been stabbed several times. They checked the inside of the location and found a deceased female Black adult inside the residence.”

According to KTLA, first responders described the victims as Black and in their 60s. While their relationship isn’t clear, The Los Angeles Times reported Monday night the two victims were not a couple. ABC7 Eyewitness News and FOX11 believe the pair to be brother and sister. Lieutenant Barry Hall of the Sheriff’s Department explained the crime further, telling KCAL:

“The lady was still talking on the Zoom when the male was dragged out of the house. That alerted her and then the suspect went inside and attacked her.”

But while cops were still on scene to investigate further, Hall told KTLA:

“A person of interest returned to the scene in the victim’s vehicle and he has since been detained.”

Self-described as a resident of the home, Robert Cotton, is currently being held on a bail of $2 million and has been booked for two counts of murder. Deputies confirmed he is a relative of the female victim, with some outlets reporting he may be her son.

Related: Cockfighting Owner Violently Murdered By His Own Rooster

There is no word on whether the 32-year-old has entered a plea yet, though he is expected in court on Thursday, as stated by LASD’s Inmate Information Center. The possible murder weapon, a knife, was recovered from the scene. There are no other suspects being considered at this time, either.

We simply cannot imagine the grief of those mourning the loss of the victims in this terrible crime. With so much going on in the world right now, this is really the last thing we would have expected to amount during a Zoom call. Sending all our love to the victim’s family and friends…

R.I.P.

[Image via Zoom]