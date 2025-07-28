Marc Maron Reveals INSANE Cost Of Using Just ONE MINUTE Of A Taylor Swift Song In New Comedy Special!

Marc Maron got to use one of Taylor Swift‘s songs for his new comedy special — but it came at a HEFTY price!

While on the Good One Podcast on Thursday, the 61-year-old sat down with Jesse David Fox and revealed the trick to getting one of the pop star’s songs in his upcoming comedy special, Marc Maron: Panicked. The host asked the comedian:

“How much did you pay for the Taylor Swift song at the end of your special?”

To which Marc revealed the huge number:

“I think it came out to around $50,000. Around that.”

Whoa!

And don’t get it twisted, this wasn’t the price of a full song — he got the rights to use just ONE MINUTE of Tay Tay’s song Bigger Than The Whole Sky from her Midnights album. Yeesh!

Related: Taylor Thinks The Shady Comments From Matty Healy’s Mom Are ‘Obnoxious’

But why did he want the song in the first place? He said he planned some joke around her track, and he was so adamant about this “bit”, he even got ahold of her pal Jack Antonoff. But the $50,000 he spent? That was his full budget! He explained his desperation:

“I did everything I could to get the joke in front of her … I know Jack Antonoff enough to text him, he’s the co-writer on that song. I said, ‘I don’t know what’s proper or how to do this, but we’re running out of money on this thing. It’s probably going to come out of my pocket. Is there anything you can do about this song or talk to Taylor?’”

In the end, Jack advised him to go through some official music licensing channels, as that would be his best bet. And luckily the podcaster got what he wanted within his price range:

“It was doable. We made enough money. It was tight, but you know, because of the ticket sales for the special, we were able to get the song … I would have gone over the minute, [but] it would have been more money.”

Using his ticket sale money to buy a Taylor Swift song! OMG!

He must have some serious faith in that joke of his… And although he didn’t elaborate on what exact kind of joke it was, he said the 35-year-old and her team have heard it and have given him the go-ahead. Before he got her permission, though, he said he was “manifesting” her approval:

“It had to happen. The real fear [was], like, [if] she doesn’t let you use it, and then what do you do? You can’t do the bit on the special.”

Damn! See the moment around the 1:35:04 mark (below):

We guess we’ll have to wait for his HBO special to drop in order to hear that joke! Marc Maron: Panicked premieres on August 1 at 8 p.m. and will also be available to stream on HBO Max. Will U be watching? Let us know (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]