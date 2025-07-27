Taylor Swift Thinks The Shady Comments From Matty Healy's Mom Are 'Obnoxious' -- But Will She Clap Back?? 

Taylor Swift is trying to shake off the jabs from Matty Healy’s mom.

As you most likely know, while on Watch What Happens Live this week, Denise Welch could not help but throw major shade at the pop star. It all started when Andy Cohen asked her what she thought about The Tortured Poets Department — the album that is all about Taylor’s relationship with Matty. And Denise responded that “being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad I lost.” Ouch!

The shady remark quickly drew gasps from the audience, and she immediately tried to walk back, saying she doesn’t “have anything against her at all.” That said, the whole thing was “tricky” as “you’re not allowed to say anything, and then she writes a whole album about it.” If you haven’t seen the shocking interview moment yet, watch (below):

We later heard that Denise felt she couldn’t stay quiet about the matter any longer because she is sick of the narrative TTPD paints that Matty “broke” Taylor’s heart. According to Us Weekly sources, “it was the other way around” — Matty was the one left heartbroken from the breakup, not Taylor! So his momma felt the need to stand up for her son, who “got hurt,” and threw shade at the Cruel Summer singer.

But will Tay throw it right back? On Friday, a source for Dailymail.com claimed she finds the digs from Denise “obnoxious,” but she has no plans to respond… at least not right now:

“It’s a bit obnoxious in Taylor’s eyes, but she has to take the high road. If there was anything that would be in a future song of Taylor’s – if she were ever to respond – she would respond that way. But as of right now, she might just let it slide. She is not going to let Denise ruin her day.”

There is no point in dwelling on the jabs from Denise! But we bet fans wouldn’t mind a shady song lyric about her and Matty in the future! LOLz! And it very well could happen, especially if the mom continues to go after Taylor. The source continued:

“Taylor respected Denise and will continue to do so, as this will go away very quickly. But if Denise continues to talk about it and bash Taylor, then Taylor would say something. The ball is still in Denise’s court to see if she wants to continue the narrative she brought upon herself.”

It is your move, Denise!

For now, Taylor isn’t letting the drama with Matty’s mother get her down! The insider said she is “very happy with life right now.” Everyone can tell from the pictures her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, posted this week!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Did you also find Denise’s comments to be obnoxious? Let us know in the comments!

